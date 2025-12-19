Artificial Intelligence In Cardiology Market Outlook By Component, Application, And Region

The global artificial intelligence in cardiology market was valued at USD 1.29 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 4.84 billion by 2030, registering a robust CAGR of 22.81% from 2025 to 2030. Market expansion is primarily driven by the rising global burden of cardiovascular diseases and the growing emphasis among cardiac specialists on improving diagnostic accuracy, efficiency, and clinical outcomes.

The increasing adoption of AI-powered technologies is transforming cardiology by enabling early disease detection, risk stratification, and workflow automation. For example, in May 2023, Sensydia announced the development of its Cardiac Performance System (CPS), which leverages biosensors and artificial intelligence to identify cardiac abnormalities. The company secured USD 8 million in funding to accelerate the advancement and commercialization of this technology.

AI integration in cardiology also supports the shift toward personalized medicine. By analyzing patient-specific clinical, imaging, and historical health data, AI systems assist clinicians in designing customized treatment plans tailored to individual disease profiles. In heart failure management, for instance, AI can help determine optimal medication regimens and lifestyle interventions based on a patient’s response to prior treatments. This personalized approach improves treatment effectiveness, reduces trial-and-error decision-making, and enhances overall patient quality of life.

Key Market Trends & Insights

North America dominated the AI in cardiology market, accounting for the largest revenue share of 45.00% in 2024.

The U.S. market is driven by rapid advancements in machine learning and deep learning technologies.

By component, the hardware devices segment led the market with a revenue share of 36.66% in 2024.

By application, the diagnosis segment accounted for the largest revenue share of 39.94% in 2024.

By medical condition, the ischemic heart disease (IHD)/coronary artery disease (CAD) segment dominated the market with a share of 37.93% in 2024.

Download a free sample PDF of the Artificial Intelligence In Cardiology Market Intelligence Study by Grand View Research.

Market Size & Forecast

2024 Market Size: USD 1.29 Billion

2030 Projected Market Size: USD 4.84 Billion

CAGR (2025–2030): 22.81%

North America: Largest regional market in 2024

Competitive Landscape

The competitive landscape is characterized by strategic initiatives such as partnerships, collaborations, product launches, and acquisitions aimed at accelerating innovation and expanding the adoption of AI-based cardiology solutions. These efforts focus on integrating AI technologies into existing healthcare ecosystems to improve diagnostic precision, streamline clinical workflows, and enhance patient outcomes.

For instance, in November 2023, VERSICLES TECHNOLOGIES PVT LTD, a startup based in Kerala, India, launched an AI-powered digital health kiosk offering low-cost, multilingual diagnostic services, including blood pressure, blood sugar, and heart condition assessments. Such initiatives highlight the growing emphasis on accessibility and affordability in AI-driven cardiac care.

Additionally, in October 2023, Ultromics Limited received approval for the New Technology Add-On Payment (NTAP) from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) for its AI solution, EchoGo Heart Failure. This system supports the diagnosis of Heart Failure with Preserved Ejection Fraction (HFpEF) during routine echocardiography examinations.

Prominent Companies

IDOVEN

CardiAI

Ultromics Limited

Arterys Inc. (Tempus)

Cardiologs (Koninklijke Philips N.V.)

Ultrasight

DiA Imaging Analysis (Koninklijke Philips N.V.)

Vista AI

Viz AI

RSIP Vision

Cleerly, Inc.

Medical AI Co., Ltd.

Recent Developments

In May 2025, Anumana expanded its AI platform to support end-to-end cardiovascular care, extending beyond ECG-based diagnostics into perioperative and acute cardiac care. The company is also developing generative AI imaging and visualization technologies to improve patient outcomes.

In March 2025, Fujifilm partnered with Us2.AI to integrate AI-driven automation into echocardiography workflows through Fujifilm’s LISENDO 800 Ultrasound System, enabling fully automated cardiac chamber assessments.

In March 2025, Cleerly presented its advanced AI-based cardiac imaging solutions at the American College of Cardiology’s Chicago Community Health Fair, showcasing FDA-cleared analyses using mobile scanners in collaboration with Corazon Imaging and Philips.

In March 2025, GE HealthCare expanded its invasive cardiology portfolio with the launch of the AltiX AI.i edition of the Mac-Lab, CardioLab, and ComboLab systems.

In January 2025, Philips partnered with Myocardial Solutions to advance AI-enabled cardiac MRI imaging capabilities.

Explore Horizon Databook – the world’s most comprehensive market intelligence platform by Grand View Research.

Conclusion

The artificial intelligence in cardiology market is poised for rapid growth, fueled by technological advancements, increasing cardiovascular disease prevalence, and the rising adoption of data-driven clinical decision-making. As AI continues to evolve, its role in enhancing diagnostic accuracy, enabling personalized treatment, and improving operational efficiency will be pivotal in shaping the future of cardiovascular care worldwide.