Artificial Turf Market Outlook By Material, Application, And Regional Segments

The global artificial turf market was valued at USD 6.87 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 9.97 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 5.1% from 2025 to 2030. Market growth is driven by the increasing adoption of artificial turf across sports, residential, and commercial applications worldwide.

In the sports sector, artificial turf offers consistent playing surfaces, superior durability, and significantly lower maintenance costs compared to natural grass. Its widespread use across football, baseball, hockey, and multi-purpose sports complexes continues to grow. The rising popularity of organized sports in developing economies, along with ongoing investments in sports infrastructure, is further accelerating demand.

Artificial turf’s ability to withstand extreme weather conditions and provide year-round usability makes it especially attractive for sports facilities and public spaces. Additionally, continuous technological advancements—such as improved fiber technology that closely replicates the appearance and feel of natural grass while offering enhanced sustainability—have strengthened product acceptance across both professional and recreational applications.

Key Market Trends & Insights

Asia Pacific dominated the global market, accounting for the largest revenue share of 36.0% in 2024.

By material, polyethylene led the market with a revenue share of 59.4% in 2024.

By application, the sports segment accounted for the largest revenue share of 60.3% in 2024.

Market Size & Forecast

2024 Market Size: USD 6.87 Billion

2030 Projected Market Size: USD 9.97 Billion

CAGR (2025–2030): 5.1%

Asia Pacific: Largest regional market in 2024

Competitive Landscape

The artificial turf market is moderately fragmented, with established players and emerging manufacturers competing through product innovation, geographic expansion, and strategic partnerships.

Shaw Industries Group, Inc. and Tarkett are among the leading players in the market.

Shaw Industries Group, Inc. specializes in the design, manufacturing, and supply of flooring materials for residential and commercial applications. Its product portfolio includes resilient flooring, carpets, laminates, hardwood flooring, stone flooring, and artificial turf solutions.

specializes in the design, manufacturing, and supply of flooring materials for residential and commercial applications. Its product portfolio includes resilient flooring, carpets, laminates, hardwood flooring, stone flooring, and artificial turf solutions. Tarkett is engaged in the design and manufacture of flooring solutions for both commercial and residential spaces. The company operates 34 production facilities, 24 research laboratories, four design centers, and seven recycling centers worldwide.

Emerging participants such as TIGERTURF and Limonta Sport S.p.A. are also gaining traction in the global artificial turf market.

TIGERTURF is a UK-based manufacturer and supplier of synthetic turf for residential lawns, school campuses, sports grounds, playgrounds, and commercial landscaping applications.

is a UK-based manufacturer and supplier of synthetic turf for residential lawns, school campuses, sports grounds, playgrounds, and commercial landscaping applications. Limonta Sport S.p.A., established in 1972, manufactures artificial and hybrid turf systems for a wide range of sports, including tennis, hockey, football, rugby, basketball, badminton, and volleyball.

Prominent Companies

Synthetic Turf International

Shaw Industries Group, Inc.

Sport Court Carolina

Tarkett S.A.

Synlawn Artificial Grass

Act Global

CONDOR Group

TIGERTURF

European Turf Group

CC Grass

ForeverLawn, Inc.

Limonta Sport S.p.A.

AstroTurf

Conclusion

The artificial turf market is set for steady growth over the forecast period, supported by rising demand from sports infrastructure development, expanding urban landscapes, and continuous advancements in turf technology. As sustainability, durability, and performance remain key priorities, artificial turf solutions are expected to gain broader acceptance across residential, commercial, and recreational applications globally.