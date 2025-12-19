Carbon Accounting Software Market By Region, End Use, Deployment, And Enterprise Size

The global carbon accounting software market was valued at USD 11.86 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 67.58 billion by 2033, expanding at a CAGR of 22.1% from 2025 to 2033. This robust growth is driven by rising global awareness and regulatory pressures to reduce carbon emissions and combat climate change.

As corporate sustainability becomes a priority, businesses are increasingly focusing on transparent reporting and monitoring of their environmental impact. Carbon accounting software enables organizations to track their carbon footprint effectively, demonstrating their commitment to sustainability and appealing to eco-conscious consumers and investors. The growing adoption of cloud-based solutions, which offer scalability, accessibility, and ease of implementation, has made carbon accounting more attainable for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).

With industries globally moving toward decarbonization, carbon accounting software is positioned as a critical tool to help companies achieve environmental goals, streamline reporting, and comply with evolving regulatory requirements.

Key Market Trends & Insights

North America dominated the global market, accounting for 39.5% of revenue in 2024.

The U.S. led the North American market with the highest revenue share in 2024.

Deployment: The cloud segment held the largest share at 73.3% in 2024.

Enterprise size: Large enterprises dominated the market in 2024.

End-use: The energy & utilities sector led the adoption of carbon accounting software in 2024.

Market Size & Forecast

2024 Market Size: USD 11.86 Billion

2033 Projected Market Size: USD 67.58 Billion

CAGR (2025–2033): 22.1%

North America: Largest market in 2024

Asia Pacific: Fastest-growing market

Competitive Landscape

The carbon accounting software market features several key global players focusing on innovation and strategic expansion.

IBM Corporation is a prominent market player through its Envizi ESG Suite , which enables organizations to measure, manage, and report Scope 1, 2, and 3 greenhouse gas emissions. The platform integrates with IBM’s environmental intelligence suite and cloud carbon calculator, offering advanced analytics, automation, and AI-driven insights for emissions tracking and sustainability reporting. IBM leverages its strong enterprise presence and consulting expertise to streamline ESG data collection and align with global reporting standards.

is a prominent market player through its , which enables organizations to measure, manage, and report Scope 1, 2, and 3 greenhouse gas emissions. The platform integrates with IBM’s environmental intelligence suite and cloud carbon calculator, offering advanced analytics, automation, and AI-driven insights for emissions tracking and sustainability reporting. IBM leverages its strong enterprise presence and consulting expertise to streamline ESG data collection and align with global reporting standards. SAP SE provides an integrated suite of carbon accounting and sustainability tools that embed emissions data directly into enterprise systems. Its solutions include SAP Sustainability Footprint Management (for corporate and product emissions), SAP Sustainability Data Exchange (to share carbon data across supply chains), and SAP Green Ledger, which aligns emissions with financial accounting for transactional carbon tracking. These ERP-centric tools allow granular, auditable, near-real-time insights rather than static averages.

Key players include:

IBM Corporation

SAP SE

Salesforce, Inc.

Microsoft

Persefoni AI

Sphera

Greenly

Diligent Corporation

SINAI Technologies

Net0

Conclusion

The carbon accounting software market is poised for substantial growth, fueled by increasing corporate sustainability initiatives, stringent regulatory frameworks, and the adoption of cloud-based solutions. As industries worldwide continue to prioritize decarbonization and ESG transparency, carbon accounting software will remain essential for organizations seeking to manage, report, and reduce their carbon footprint effectively.