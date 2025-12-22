Building Acoustic Insulation Market Driven by Urbanization

The global building acoustic insulation market was valued at USD 4.96 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 6,813.6 million by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 5.5% from 2025 to 2030. Market growth is primarily driven by rising construction activity worldwide, fueled by rapid urbanization and industrialization across both developed and emerging economies.

Increasing investments in residential and non-residential infrastructure are leading to a higher number of new construction projects. Simultaneously, improvements in purchasing power and living standards are contributing to the growing adoption of entertainment and recreational facilities such as theaters, auditoriums, and music studios. These facilities require controlled acoustic environments, which significantly boosts demand for advanced acoustic insulation solutions.

Key Market Trends & Insights

Asia Pacific dominated the building acoustic insulation market, accounting for 36.9% of the total share in 2024.

By product type, the foamed plastic segment led the market and generated revenue of USD 43.9 billion in 2024.

Based on application, the non-residential construction segment held the largest share in 2024 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period.

Market Size & CAGR

2024 Market Size: USD 4.96 billion

2030 Projected Market Size: USD 6,813.6 million

Forecast Period: 2025–2030

CAGR (2025–2030): 5.5%

Largest Regional Market: Asia Pacific (2024)

Noise pollution has emerged as a major public health concern, with studies linking excessive noise exposure to stress, sleep disorders, hearing impairment, and reduced productivity. Growing awareness of these adverse effects has encouraged homeowners, commercial establishments, and public authorities to prioritize soundproofing measures. Acoustic insulation plays a critical role in minimizing unwanted noise, improving indoor comfort, and supporting healthier living and working environments, thereby driving market expansion.

Sustainability-focused construction practices are also accelerating market growth. Green building initiatives emphasize energy efficiency, environmental responsibility, and occupant comfort. Acoustic insulation materials such as mineral wool and cellulose offer dual benefits by improving sound absorption while enhancing thermal insulation. Their integration into green building designs helps reduce energy consumption and supports compliance with environmental regulations, increasing their adoption in sustainable urban development projects.

Technological advancements in material science have resulted in innovative acoustic insulation products with enhanced performance characteristics, including improved sound absorption, fire resistance, durability, and eco-friendly composition. These advanced solutions are particularly attractive for premium and large-scale construction projects. In addition, the availability of lightweight, easy-to-install insulation products simplifies installation in both new construction and renovation projects, further supporting market growth.

Competitive Landscape Insights

Leading companies operating in the building acoustic insulation market include Saint Gobain S.A., Owens Corning, Rockwool A/S, Armacell, and Kingspan Group, among others. These players collectively account for a significant share of the market and play a key role in shaping industry trends.

Saint Gobain S.A. offers a broad portfolio of acoustic insulation solutions, including glass wool, rock wool, and cellulose insulation, designed to reduce noise transmission in residential and commercial buildings. The company also provides specialized acoustic panels and soundproofing systems that enhance both acoustic comfort and energy efficiency.

Owens Corning focuses on high-performance acoustic insulation products such as fiberglass batts and rolls, soundproofing boards, and spray-applied insulation. Its solutions are widely used across residential and commercial applications to improve indoor comfort, reduce noise transmission, and support energy-efficient construction.

Key Building Acoustic Insulation Companies

Saint Gobain S.A.

Owens Corning

Rockwool A/S

Armacell

Kingspan Group

Knauf Insulation

BASF SE

Johns Manville

Fletcher Insulation

Cellecta Inc.

Conclusion

In conclusion, the global building acoustic insulation market is poised for steady growth through 2030, supported by expanding construction activities, rising awareness of noise-related health issues, and increasing adoption of sustainable building practices. Technological advancements and innovative insulation materials are further enhancing product performance and ease of installation. With Asia Pacific leading regional demand and non-residential construction emerging as a key growth segment, the market is expected to witness sustained expansion, offering significant opportunities for manufacturers and solution providers worldwide.

