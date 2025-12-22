Point Of Care Diagnostics Market 2030: Portable Precision Boom

Point of Care Diagnostics Market Summary

The global point of care diagnostics market was valued at USD 47.8 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 68.5 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 5.8% during the period from 2025 to 2030. Market growth is largely driven by the rising geriatric population and the increasing preference for diagnostic solutions that deliver rapid and on-site test results. Point of care (POC) diagnostics enable quicker clinical decision-making, which is particularly beneficial in emergency settings, clinics, and remote healthcare facilities. In addition, the growing adoption of mobile diagnostic devices in middle-income countries is significantly contributing to market expansion.

Another major factor supporting market growth is the increasing level of funding from government bodies and private organizations. For example, in September 2022, Unitaid committed an investment of USD 30 million to support the adoption of advanced diagnostic technologies. This initiative aims to strengthen screening programs and broaden access to testing across lower levels of healthcare infrastructure. Furthermore, continuous product innovation remains a key growth driver for the industry, as leading manufacturers regularly introduce advanced POC diagnostic solutions designed to meet evolving clinical requirements. These products increasingly focus on improved accuracy, faster turnaround times, and user-friendly designs.

Ongoing advancements in coagulation testing are also shaping market dynamics. In February 2024, Roche launched three new coagulation tests for oral Factor Xa inhibitors—rivaroxaban, apixaban, and edoxaban—in regions recognizing the CE mark. These tests support clinical decision-making for patients undergoing treatment with direct oral anticoagulants for conditions such as stroke prevention, systemic embolism, and venous thromboembolism management. Such innovations highlight the growing role of POC diagnostics in managing chronic and complex health conditions.

The rapid increase in the global geriatric population is another critical driver for the point of care diagnostics market. According to a United Nations report, approximately 727 million people worldwide were aged 65 years and above in 2020. Additionally, the population aged 80 years and older is expected to double by 2050, reaching more than 1.5 billion individuals. Aging significantly increases vulnerability to chronic conditions such as diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, obesity, neurological disorders, and cancer. These conditions, in turn, elevate the risk of infectious diseases, thereby driving the demand for frequent and accessible diagnostic testing. As a result, the expanding elderly population is expected to remain a high-impact driver for the POC diagnostics market over the coming years.

Key Market Trends & Insights

North America dominated the point of care diagnostics market, accounting for a 43.6% revenue share in 2024.

Asia Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing regional market, registering a CAGR of 8.13% during the forecast period.

Japan is witnessing rapid market expansion and held the second-largest revenue share in 2023.

By product, the infectious disease segment led the market and captured 25.4% of global revenue in 2024.

Based on end use, clinics represented the largest revenue-generating segment in 2024.

Market Size & Forecast

2024 Market Size: USD 47.8 billion

USD 47.8 billion 2030 Projected Market Size: USD 68.5 billion

USD 68.5 billion CAGR (2025–2030): 5.8%

5.8% Largest Regional Market (2024): North America

North America Fastest-Growing Region: Asia Pacific

Key Point of Care Diagnostics Company Insights

The competitive landscape of the point of care diagnostics market includes several established and emerging players. Major companies such as Siemens Healthcare GmbH, Abbott, Danaher Corporation, and F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. focus heavily on innovation and technological advancement to strengthen their product portfolios. These companies also engage in strategic partnerships and collaborations with smaller or emerging firms to expand their technological capabilities and market reach. Their strong global presence, diverse product offerings, and established brand recognition provide a significant competitive advantage.

Emerging players, on the other hand, typically introduce products in select regional markets before expanding internationally. Their strategies often include acquisitions, partnerships, and collaborations to enhance operational efficiency and accelerate innovation. Additionally, smaller companies tend to be more agile, allowing them to respond quickly to changing market demands and technological advancements. The increasing emphasis on patient-centric healthcare and the rising adoption of advanced POC testing solutions in clinics and retail pharmacies are expected to further support market growth during the forecast period.

Key Point of Care Diagnostics Companies

Conclusion

The point of care diagnostics market is poised for steady growth, driven by an aging global population, increasing prevalence of chronic and infectious diseases, and rising demand for rapid diagnostic solutions. Continued investments, technological advancements, and the growing adoption of POC testing across diverse healthcare settings are expected to further strengthen market expansion. As innovation accelerates and accessibility improves, point of care diagnostics will continue to play a vital role in enhancing healthcare efficiency and patient outcomes worldwide.