Can Coatings Market Driven by Demand for Sustainable Packaging

The global can coatings market was estimated at USD 494.0 million in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 661.6 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 5.0% from 2025 to 2030. Market expansion is primarily driven by the rising demand for canned food and beverages, which necessitate durable, safe, and high-performance packaging solutions to ensure product quality and regulatory compliance.

Increasing urbanization and fast-paced consumer lifestyles have significantly elevated the preference for convenient, long-shelf-life packaging formats such as metal cans. Can coatings play a critical role in this ecosystem by providing corrosion resistance, chemical stability, and enhanced visual appeal. These properties are essential for preserving the safety, taste, and integrity of canned products while meeting stringent global food safety standards.

Key Market Trends & Insights

Strong demand driven by the expanding canned food and beverage industry

North America accounted for the highest revenue share at 36.0% in 2024

Acrylic resins dominated the market with over 49.6% revenue share in 2024

Beverage end-use segment led the market with over 67.4% revenue share in 2024

Growing shift toward BPA-free and environmentally sustainable coatings

Market Size and CAGR

2024 Market Size: USD 494.0 million

2030 Projected Market Size: USD 661.6 million

CAGR (2025–2030): 5.0%

Largest Regional Market (2024): North America

The growing consumption of carbonated soft drinks, energy drinks, and alcoholic beverages has further strengthened demand for metal cans and advanced coating solutions. Additionally, heightened awareness regarding health and environmental sustainability has accelerated the development and adoption of BPA-free and eco-friendly can coatings. Manufacturers are increasingly aligning product innovations with evolving regulatory frameworks and consumer expectations, creating favorable conditions for long-term market growth.

Technological advancements continue to shape the can coatings industry, with modern formulations offering superior performance characteristics such as improved heat resistance, abrasion resistance, and compatibility with diverse food and beverage contents. The increasing use of lightweight and recycled metal cans has also driven demand for adaptable coatings that support sustainability initiatives without compromising performance.

Key Can Coatings Market Company Insights

The can coatings market is characterized by the presence of established global and regional players focusing on product innovation, sustainability, and performance enhancement.

Ball Corporation is a leading global provider of sustainable packaging solutions. Its can coatings portfolio includes advanced internal and external coatings designed to improve durability, safety, and aesthetics. The company offers BPA-free and water-based coatings, corrosion-resistant linings, and decorative finishes suitable for a wide range of consumer and industrial applications.

Kupsa Coatings specializes in the manufacturing and supply of high-quality coatings for the can coatings industry. Its product range includes epoxy, polyester, and BPA-free coatings tailored for food and beverage packaging as well as industrial uses.

Key Can Coatings Companies

BALL CORPORATION

Kupsa Coatings

Kansai Nerolac Paints Ltd.

The Sherwin-Williams Company

PPG Industries, Inc.

TOYOCHEM CO., LTD.

VPL Coatings GmbH & Co KG

National Paints Factories Co. Ltd.

IPC GmbH & Co. KG

Axalta Coating Systems

CSC BRANDS, L.P.

Conclusion

The global can coatings market is positioned for steady growth through 2030, supported by increasing demand for canned food and beverages, advancements in coating technologies, and a strong shift toward sustainable and BPA-free solutions. With North America maintaining market leadership and the beverage segment continuing to dominate end-use demand, industry players are expected to focus on innovation, regulatory compliance, and environmentally responsible formulations to sustain competitiveness and capture emerging growth opportunities.

