Carbon Nanotubes Market Driven by Demand for Lightweight Materials

The global carbon nanotubes (CNTs) market was valued at USD 3.71 billion in 2024 and is anticipated to reach USD 8.15 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 14.1% from 2025 to 2030. This robust growth is primarily driven by the exceptional electrical conductivity, mechanical strength, and lightweight characteristics of CNTs, which make them highly suitable for advanced applications in electronics, energy storage systems, and sensing technologies.

Carbon nanotubes play a critical role in enhancing the performance of electronic devices, batteries, and sensors by improving conductivity, durability, and efficiency. Their ability to deliver superior material performance while reducing weight has positioned CNTs as a preferred material across several high-growth industries.

Key Market Trends & Insights

Asia Pacific accounted for the largest revenue share of 33.9% in 2024, supported by strong manufacturing capabilities and rising demand from electronics and automotive sectors.

The U.S. carbon nanotubes market maintained a significant presence in 2024, driven by technological advancements and increased R&D investments.

By product type, multi-walled carbon nanotubes dominated the market, capturing a share of 93.6% in 2024 due to their cost-effectiveness and wide applicability.

By application, the polymers segment led the market with a revenue share of 69.7% in 2024, reflecting strong demand for CNT-reinforced composites.

Market Size & CAGR

2024 Market Size: USD 3.71 Billion

2030 Projected Market Size: USD 8.15 Billion

CAGR (2025–2030): 14.1%

Largest Regional Market (2024): Asia Pacific

The automotive and aerospace industries are increasingly adopting carbon nanotubes to enhance fuel efficiency, structural strength, and overall component performance. As these sectors continue to prioritize lightweight and high-strength materials, the integration of CNTs is expected to accelerate, contributing significantly to overall market growth.

In addition, the rising demand for high-performance materials in the construction sector and the growing adoption of smart materials are further supporting market expansion. CNTs offer superior strength, flexibility, and electrical conductivity, making them ideal for advanced construction applications such as durable, energy-efficient, and intelligent building systems. The increasing focus on sustainability and next-generation infrastructure is expected to drive sustained demand for CNT-based solutions.

Key Carbon Nanotubes Company Insights

The carbon nanotubes market is characterized by the presence of several established players focusing on product innovation, capacity expansion, and strategic collaborations to strengthen their market positions.

Key participants include Resonac Holdings Corporation, Hanwha Solutions Chemical Division Corporation, Arry International Group Limited, Carbon Solutions, Inc., Jiangsu Cnano Technology Co., Ltd., Arkema, CHASM, Cabot Corporation, Nanocyl SA, and Continental Carbon Nanotechnologies, Inc., among others.

Arkema provides a broad portfolio of advanced materials, including high-performance thermoplastics, specialty chemicals, and carbon nanotubes, serving industries such as aerospace, automotive, and electronics.

Hanwha Solutions Chemical Division Corporation specializes in chemicals, petrochemicals, and advanced materials, delivering innovative solutions for energy, construction, and electronics applications.

Conclusion

In conclusion, the global carbon nanotubes market is poised for strong growth through 2030, driven by increasing adoption across electronics, automotive, aerospace, construction, and smart material applications. The combination of superior mechanical, electrical, and lightweight properties positions CNTs as a critical enabler of next-generation technologies. With continued advancements in material science and expanding industrial applications, carbon nanotubes are expected to remain a key growth driver within the advanced materials landscape.

