Cell-based Assays Market Driven by Drug Discovery Applications

The global cell-based assays market was valued at USD 17.26 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 28.56 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 8.8% from 2025 to 2030. Market growth is primarily driven by the increasing demand for drug discovery, expanding biotechnology research activities, and the rising prevalence of infectious diseases, cancer, autoimmune disorders, and genetic conditions. These factors are significantly accelerating the adoption of cell-based assays across pharmaceutical and research applications.

Key Market Trends & Insights

North America dominated the global cell-based assays market, accounting for 41.34% of revenue share in 2024, supported by strong pharmaceutical R&D infrastructure and high adoption of advanced assay technologies.

By products & services, assay kits led the market with a 38.2% revenue share in 2024, owing to their ease of use, reproducibility, and widespread application in drug screening.

By application, the drug discovery segment emerged as the leading category, capturing 40.0% of total revenue in 2024, driven by the increasing need for early-stage drug validation.

By end use, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies dominated the market, accounting for 50.2% of revenue share in 2024, reflecting their growing investments in novel therapeutics.

Asia Pacific is expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period due to expanding biopharmaceutical manufacturing, rising healthcare expenditure, and increasing research initiatives.

Market Size & CAGR Highlights

2024 Market Size: USD 17.26 Billion

2030 Market Projection: USD 28.56 Billion

CAGR (2025–2030): 8.8%

Largest Market (2024): North America

Fastest-Growing Region: Asia Pacific

The introduction of innovative products is anticipated to further propel market growth. For example, in September 2024, Ncardia announced the launch of new cell-based assays designed for screening neurodegenerative diseases, including Parkinson’s disease. Such advancements highlight the increasing focus on disease-specific and physiologically relevant assay solutions.

The cell-based assays market is expected to experience robust expansion throughout the forecast period, supported by the global emphasis on drug development. These assays are essential tools in early drug discovery, allowing researchers to assess compound efficacy, toxicity, cellular signaling, and safety profiles under biologically relevant conditions. The sustained demand for new therapeutics, combined with the rapid expansion of pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries, continues to reinforce the need for advanced cell-based assay platforms.

Cell-based assays are extensively applied in lead identification, validation of drug candidates, and toxicity screening. Consequently, the market remains highly competitive, with leading companies offering comprehensive portfolios encompassing reagents, assay kits, instruments, and contract research services. Continuous technological advancements, product innovation, strategic partnerships, and broader applications across research disciplines are expected to further stimulate market growth.

The drug discovery segment is poised for substantial growth, driven by increased R&D investments from biopharmaceutical companies, supportive government initiatives, the growing emphasis on personalized medicine, and the rising burden of chronic diseases such as cancer, cardiovascular disorders, diabetes, and osteoarthritis. These factors collectively amplify the demand for cell-based assays as a critical component of modern drug development pipelines.

Order a free sample PDF of the Cell-based Assays Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.

Key Cell-Based Assays Company Insights

The market is highly competitive, with major players such as Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.; Corning Incorporated; Merck KGaA; Lonza Group AG; Charles River Laboratories; and Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD) maintaining strong market positions. Leading participants are actively expanding their market presence through mergers, acquisitions, strategic collaborations, and partnerships to strengthen their product offerings and customer base.

Leading Cell-Based Assays Companies

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Corning Incorporated

Merck KGaA

Lonza Group AG

Charles River Laboratories

Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD)

Danaher Corporation

Promega Corporation

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Roche Holdings AG)

PerkinElmer Inc.

Conclusion

In conclusion, the global cell-based assays market is set for steady and sustained growth, driven by increasing drug discovery activities, rising chronic disease prevalence, and continuous advancements in assay technologies. Strong participation from pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, coupled with expanding research applications and innovative product launches, positions cell-based assays as a vital tool in modern biomedical research. As demand for efficient, reliable, and physiologically relevant testing methods grows, the market is expected to witness continued expansion through 2030.

Explore Horizon Databook – The world’s most expansive market intelligence platform developed by Grand View Research.