Precipitated Silica Market 2030: Food Pack Power-Up

Precipitated Silica Market Overview

The global precipitated silica market was valued at USD 2.15 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 3.72 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 7.1% from 2023 to 2030. Market growth is primarily driven by increasing demand from key end-use industries such as rubber, agrochemicals, and oral care. The material’s reinforcing properties, dispersion capability, and performance benefits make it an essential ingredient across these sectors.

Tires represent the largest application segment for precipitated silica, making the market highly dependent on trends in the global automotive industry. Rising disposable incomes in Asia Pacific have significantly boosted vehicle production in the region. As Asia Pacific is the world’s largest automobile manufacturing hub, it has emerged as a critical market for precipitated silica, supported by strong demand from tire manufacturers and automotive suppliers.

Demand for precipitated silica used in fuel-efficient tires is expected to rise in line with global efforts to reduce automotive fuel consumption and increase vehicle electrification. Governments worldwide are implementing policies to promote the use of fuel-efficient and safer tires. For example, in May 2022, the Indian government announced plans to introduce a new star rating system for tires, under which products will be evaluated based on fuel efficiency, skid resistance, and safety performance. Such initiatives are expected to further accelerate the adoption of silica-reinforced tires.

The rapid growth in electric vehicle (EV) production presents a major growth opportunity for the precipitated silica market. Global EV sales reached 2 million units in the first quarter of 2022, reflecting strong momentum in electrified mobility. This rising EV demand is anticipated to positively influence the precipitated silica market, as EV tires require advanced materials to enhance efficiency, durability, and performance. In January 2022, Honda Motor Investment Co. Ltd. announced that Dongfeng Honda Automobile Co. Ltd. would establish a new EV manufacturing facility in Hubei Province, China, with production starting in 2024 and an annual capacity of 120,000 units. Similarly, in November 2021, Volkswagen announced plans to develop a state-of-the-art EV factory in Wolfsburg, Germany.

Tire manufacturers are also increasing investments in the development of sustainable and fuel-efficient tires. For instance, in 2020, Goodyear committed to producing a tire made entirely from sustainable materials and to developing sustainable carbon black solutions aimed at reducing carbon emissions while delivering enhanced performance. These initiatives further strengthen the long-term outlook for precipitated silica as a critical component in next-generation tire formulations.

Key Market Trends & Insights

Asia Pacific accounted for the largest revenue share of 42.7% in 2022.

China was the largest consumer of precipitated silica in 2022.

By application, the rubber segment dominated the market with a revenue share of around 53.0% in 2022.

Market Size & Forecast

2022 Market Size: USD 2.15 Billion

USD 2.15 Billion 2030 Projected Market Size: USD 3.72 Billion

USD 3.72 Billion CAGR (2023–2030): 7.1%

7.1% Asia Pacific: Largest market in 2022

Key Companies & Market Share Insights

Leading companies in the precipitated silica market are expanding manufacturing capacities, establishing new production facilities, and forming strategic collaborations with tire manufacturers to strengthen their market positions. For example, in September 2022, Evonik Industries partnered with Phichit Bio Power Co., Ltd. and the Pörner Group to supply precipitated silica for sustainable tire production, a move aimed at significantly reducing carbon footprints.

Some of the prominent players operating in the global precipitated silica market include:

Anten Chemical Co. Ltd.

Huber Engineered Materials

Evonik Industries

PPG Industries Incorporated

IQE Group

Solvay SA

PQ Corporation

MLA Group

Tosoh Silica Corporation

W.R. Grace & Co.

Madhu Silica Pvt. Ltd.

Conclusion

The precipitated silica market is poised for robust growth through 2030, driven by rising demand from the rubber and tire industries, increasing vehicle production in Asia Pacific, and the global shift toward fuel-efficient and electric vehicles. Supportive government policies, advancements in sustainable tire materials, and strong investments by key manufacturers further reinforce market expansion. As automotive electrification and sustainability initiatives continue to gain momentum, precipitated silica is expected to remain a vital material for enhancing tire performance, efficiency, and environmental compatibility.