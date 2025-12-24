Cell Therapy Technologies Market Driven by Rapid Clinical Progress

The global cell therapy technologies market was valued at USD 6.54 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 17.46 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 17.84% from 2025 to 2030. The market is witnessing robust growth, primarily driven by rapid advancements in personalized medicine, increasing adoption of cell-based therapies, and substantial investments from leading pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

Key Market Trends & Insights

  • North America dominated the global market, accounting for a 40.32% share in 2024.
  • By product, the consumables segment led the market with a 42.70% share in 2024.
  • By workflow, the separation segment held the largest share at 34.55% in 2024.
  • By cell type, T-cells emerged as the dominant segment, capturing 57.49% of the market in 2024.
  • By end use, biopharmaceutical and pharmaceutical companies accounted for the highest share of 53.23% in 2024.

Market Size & CAGR

  • 2024 Market Size: USD 6.54 Billion
  • 2030 Projected Market Size: USD 17.46 Billion
  • CAGR (2025–2030): 17.84%
  • Largest Regional Market (2024): North Ameica
  • Fastest-Growing Region: Asia Pacific

The growing emphasis on individualized treatment approaches has significantly accelerated the development of innovative cell-based therapies. Personalized medicine has improved therapeutic precision and patient outcomes, particularly in oncology. CAR-T cell therapies exemplify this trend, enabling modification of a patient’s own immune cells to target and eliminate cancer cells. Companies such as Autolus are advancing this space with therapies like Aucatzyl for acute lymphoblastic leukemia, which has recently received approval from the U.S. FDA.

Strategic corporate initiatives continue to reshape the competitive landscape. In November 2024, Roche announced the acquisition of Poseida Therapeutics for up to USD 1.5 billion, aimed at strengthening its oncology, immunology, and neurology cell therapy pipeline. Poseida’s expertise in CAR-T technologies is expected to support the development of next-generation, off-the-shelf CAR-T therapies that are more scalable, potent, and safer.

Similarly, in February 2024, AstraZeneca acquired Gracell Biotechnologies for up to USD 1.2 billion. This acquisition aligns with AstraZeneca’s objective to launch 20 new medicines by 2030 and reinforces its commitment to advancing innovative cell therapy solutions, particularly through Gracell’s specialized capabilities in cell therapy development.

Key Cell Therapy Technologies Company Insights

Leading companies in the cell therapy technologies market are actively pursuing expansion strategies, strategic partnerships, and acquisitions to enhance their technological capabilities and global footprint. These initiatives are playing a crucial role in accelerating innovation and supporting sustained market growth.

Key Cell Therapy Technologies Companies

  • Danaher Corporation
  • Merck KGaA
  • Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
  • Lonza Group
  • Sartorius AG
  • Promega
  • BD
  • Miltenyi Biotec
  • CellPort Software
  • Shimadzu

Conclusion

The cell therapy technologies market is poised for significant expansion over the forecast period, driven by rapid innovation in personalized medicine, growing adoption of advanced cell-based therapies, and strong strategic investments by global pharmaceutical leaders. With continuous advancements in CAR-T therapies, mRNA-based platforms, and scalable manufacturing technologies, the market is expected to play an increasingly critical role in the future of disease treatment, particularly in oncology and immunology. As emerging regions such as Asia Pacific accelerate adoption, the global market outlook remains highly positive through 2030.

