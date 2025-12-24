Predictive Maintenance Market 2030: Manufacturing’s Crystal Ball

Predictive Maintenance Market Overview

The global predictive maintenance market was valued at USD 7.85 billion in 2022 and is expected to expand significantly, reaching USD 60.13 billion by 2030. The market is projected to grow at a robust CAGR of 29.5% from 2023 to 2030. This rapid growth is driven by the increasing adoption of artificial intelligence–enabled predictive maintenance solutions that leverage IoT hardware and advanced analytics to prevent equipment failures, minimize unplanned downtime, reduce operational costs, and extend the lifespan of industrial assets across various sectors.

Predictive maintenance systems rely on IoT sensors embedded within equipment to continuously collect data related to environmental conditions and manufacturing operations. This data enables early identification of potential component failures before actual breakdowns occur. AI-based models further enhance these systems by recognizing failure patterns and predicting failure modes for specific components. Key benefits of AI-driven predictive maintenance include reduced production losses caused by equipment malfunction, elimination of manual inspections, and improved workplace safety through automated data collection from machinery located in hazardous or hard-to-access environments.

Digital twin technology is emerging as a critical component within predictive maintenance frameworks. It creates a digital replica of physical assets by utilizing real-world operational data, allowing organizations to simulate system behavior and analyze how different inputs impact equipment performance. Digital twins support real-time visualization, remote troubleshooting, system connectivity, traceability, and the management of complex, interconnected operations. Effective deployment of digital twin–based predictive maintenance requires well-defined predictive objectives, sufficient and relevant historical data, documented operational outcomes—including both successes and failures—and strong domain expertise within organizations.

Order a free sample PDF of the Predictive Maintenance Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.

Key Market Trends & Insights

North America dominated the predictive maintenance market in 2022, accounting for a revenue share of 34.81%.

By component, the solution segment held the largest share, representing 80.6% of total revenue in 2022.

By service, the integration and deployment segment accounted for an estimated 42.6% market share in 2022.

By deployment, the on-premise segment captured the largest share at 75.8% in 2022.

Market Size & Forecast

2022 Market Size: USD 7.85 Billion

USD 7.85 Billion 2030 Projected Market Size: USD 60.13 Billion

USD 60.13 Billion CAGR (2023–2030): 29.5%

29.5% North America: Largest market in 2022

Largest market in 2022 Asia Pacific: Fastest-growing market

Key Companies & Market Share Insights

The predictive maintenance market features several established technology providers focusing on AI, IoT, and advanced analytics. Leading companies are actively pursuing strategic initiatives such as partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, and service enhancements to strengthen their competitive positions.

Key market participants include Cisco Systems, Inc., General Electric Company, SAP SE, Schneider Electric SE, and Siemens. In May 2023, Cisco Systems, Inc. partnered with NTT to jointly deliver real-time data insights, enhanced security, and improved decision-making capabilities through predictive maintenance, asset tracking, and supply chain management solutions. Additionally, in June 2023, Accenture plc acquired Nextira, an AWS premier partner, to expand its cloud-native and predictive analytics capabilities. This acquisition enhanced Accenture Cloud First’s engineering expertise and enabled the delivery of advanced AI-, machine learning–, and data-driven solutions to clients.

Some of the prominent players operating in the global predictive maintenance market include:

Accenture plc

Cisco Systems, Inc.

General Electric

Honeywell International Inc.

Hitachi, Ltd.

IBM Corporation

Microsoft

PTC

Robert Bosch GmbH

Rockwell Automation

SAP SE

SAS Institute

Schneider Electric SE

Siemens

Software AG

Explore Horizon Databook – The world’s most expansive market intelligence platform developed by Grand View Research.

Conclusion

The predictive maintenance market is experiencing rapid expansion, fueled by the convergence of AI, IoT, and digital twin technologies. With organizations prioritizing operational efficiency, cost reduction, and asset reliability, predictive maintenance has become a critical component of modern industrial strategies. Strong growth potential in emerging regions, ongoing technological advancements, and increasing adoption across industries are expected to sustain the market’s high growth trajectory through 2030.