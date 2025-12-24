Charging As A Service Market Driven by Electric Vehicle Adoption

The global charging-as-a-service (CaaS) market was valued at USD 406.5 million in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 2,875.9 million by 2033, expanding at a robust CAGR of 28.6% from 2026 to 2033. Charging-as-a-service for electric vehicles (EVs) offers a streamlined and cost-effective charging infrastructure, enabling quick, accessible, and user-friendly charging experiences without the burden of ownership or maintenance.

Market Size and CAGR

2025 Market Size: USD 406.5 million

2033 Projected Market Size: USD 2,875.9 million

CAGR (2026–2033): 28.6%

Key Market Trends & Insights

Asia Pacific accounted for the largest revenue share of 31.4% in 2025, supported by rapid EV adoption and infrastructure expansion.

China dominated the charging-as-a-service market in 2025, driven by aggressive electrification policies and large-scale charging deployments.

By service type, the hosted segment led the market with a 43.6% share in 2025, owing to its reduced operational burden for customers.

By charging station type, AC charging held the largest market share in 2025 due to its cost-effectiveness and widespread commercial usage.

By application, the commercial segment dominated the market in 2025, supported by demand from offices, retail locations, and fleet operators.

Europe is expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period, supported by stringent emission regulations and EV incentives.

Charging-as-a-service provides a compelling value proposition for EV charging service providers by eliminating the need to manage installation, ownership, and ongoing maintenance. Market growth is primarily driven by the rapid rise in EV sales, increasing demand for public charging infrastructure, and the cost efficiency of the CaaS business model. According to the International Energy Agency, global EV sales reached 14 million units in 2023, reflecting a 35% increase compared to 2022, further accelerating demand for scalable charging solutions.

However, the rapid growth in EV adoption must be supported by a robust and reliable charging infrastructure. Limitations such as insufficient public charging stations, space constraints, and high capital requirements for private installations are accelerating the adoption of the charging-as-a-service model. CaaS addresses these challenges by offering a low-risk and economical approach to EV charging deployment.

The model also reduces range anxiety among EV users by ensuring consistent access to well-maintained charging networks. As a result, businesses and fleet operators are increasingly adopting CaaS solutions. For example, in February 2022, EV Connect expanded its EV charging-as-a-service (EVCaaS) program, offering flexible, low-risk charging options with predictable monthly payments.

Favorable government initiatives are playing a critical role in driving market growth. In the U.S., the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act aims to invest approximately USD 550 billion over the next ten years to modernize national infrastructure, including USD 7.5 billion dedicated to building a nationwide EV charging network. Such initiatives are expected to significantly accelerate the adoption of charging-as-a-service solutions.

Studies highlight the importance of maintenance in EV charging infrastructure. An academic study in the U.S. reported that only 72.5% of 657 public fast chargers were operational in the San Francisco Bay Area. Similarly, research by The Eco Experts found that over 5.2% of the UK’s 26,000 public EV chargers were non-functional. These challenges underscore the value of the CaaS model, where maintenance and uptime are managed by service providers or specialized third parties, creating strong growth opportunities for the market.

Order a free sample PDF of the Charging As A Service Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.

Key Charging-as-a-Service Company Insights

Leading companies in the charging-as-a-service market include ChargePoint Holdings, Inc., Shell Recharge Solutions, EV Connect, EV Safe Charge Inc., and Blink Charging Co., among others. Market participants are actively pursuing expansion strategies, partnerships, and network development to meet growing demand. Investments are focused on expanding charging footprints and ensuring reliable service delivery across multiple locations.

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. specializes in networked EV charging solutions across commercial, fleet, and residential applications in North America and Europe, supporting sectors such as retail, hospitality, logistics, and municipal infrastructure.

Blink Charging Co. provides residential and commercial charging equipment and networked services across the U.S. and international markets. In June 2022, the company strengthened its market position through the acquisition of SemaConnect, Inc., a provider of EV charging solutions.

Key Charging-as-a-Service Companies

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc.

Shell Recharge Solutions

EV Connect

EV Safe Charge Inc

Blink Charging Co.

Lightning eMotors

Electrify America

CATEC

WattLogic, LLC

BP Pulse

Enel X Way USA, LLC

Spark Charge

Conclusion

The global charging-as-a-service market is poised for rapid expansion, driven by accelerating electric vehicle adoption, increasing infrastructure investments, and the growing need for reliable, cost-efficient charging solutions. With strong government support, rising commercial demand, and the critical role of maintenance and network reliability, CaaS is emerging as a key enabler of the global EV ecosystem. As market participants continue to expand their networks and service offerings, charging-as-a-service is expected to play a central role in supporting the long-term growth and sustainability of electric mobility worldwide.

Explore Horizon Databook – The world’s most expansive market intelligence platform developed by Grand View Research.