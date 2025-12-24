Chromatography Resin Market Driven by Biopharmaceutical Purification

The global chromatography resin market was valued at USD 2.47 billion in 2023 and is anticipated to reach USD 3.94 billion by 2030, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.8% from 2024 to 2030. Market growth is primarily driven by the rising adoption of chromatography techniques across pharmaceutical, chemical, food & beverage, and related industries, where precise separation and purification processes are critical.

Significant investments in research and development have accelerated product innovation, leading to chromatography resins with enhanced efficiency and productivity compared to conventional alternatives. As a result, chromatography resin has emerged as a key component in modern analytical and separation workflows, gaining strong traction across multiple end-use sectors due to its accuracy, reliability, and operational ease.

Key Market Trends & Insights

North America region dominated the market with a revenue share of 33.1% in 2023.

The U.S. is the major consumer of the product in North America accounting for 92.5% market share in 2023.

Based on type, the natural segment dominated the market with a revenue share of 51.1% in 2023.

Based on technique, the ion exchange segment dominated the market with a revenue share of 43.0% in 2023.

Based on end use, the pharmaceutical & biotechnology segment dominated the market with a revenue share of 83.1% in 2023.

Market Size & CAGR

2023 Market Size: USD 2.47 Billion

2030 Projected Market Size: USD 3.94 Billion

CAGR (2024–2030): 6.8%

Leading Region (2023): North America

North America accounted for the largest revenue share of 33.1% in 2023, supported by a well-established pharmaceutical and biotechnology ecosystem. The U.S. dominated regional consumption, representing 92.5% of the North American market in the same year. Continued government support for research activities, coupled with the concentration of leading pharmaceutical manufacturers, is expected to sustain regional demand. In addition, increasing disposable income levels have led to higher expenditure on preventive and essential healthcare services, further supporting product uptake.

From a product standpoint, natural chromatography resins held the leading position, capturing 51.1% of total revenue in 2023. Based on technique, ion exchange chromatography remained the most widely used method, accounting for a 43.0% market share. In terms of end use, the pharmaceutical and biotechnology segment dominated the market with an 83.1% revenue share, reflecting strong demand for biologics, vaccines, and advanced therapeutics.

Rising demand for therapeutic antibodies and biologic drugs continues to be a major growth catalyst. Additionally, the gradual shift away from conventional separation techniques such as distillation and filtration toward chromatography-based solutions is fostering innovation and expanding application areas for chromatography resins.

Key Companies & Market Share Insights

Leading players are focusing on both organic and inorganic strategies, including capacity expansions, mergers and acquisitions, and strategic partnerships, to strengthen their market position.

In April 2023, Mitsubishi Chemical initiated the commercial implementation of polycarbonate (PC) resin recycling, targeting an annual processing capacity of 10,000 tons by 2030 to support chemical recycling commercialization.

In June 2022, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. introduced CHT prepacked Foresight Pro Columns to support downstream, process-scale chromatography across various stages of biological drug development and manufacturing.

Key Chromatography Resin Companies:

Merck KGaA

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

WIPRO GE Healthcare Pvt. Ltd.

Purolite

GRACE

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation

Danaher

Conclusion

The chromatography resin market is poised for steady growth through 2030, supported by expanding pharmaceutical and biotechnology activities, rising biologics production, and continuous technological advancements. Strong regional demand in North America, combined with increasing adoption of advanced chromatography techniques across diverse industries, positions the market for sustained expansion. Ongoing investments in R&D and strategic initiatives by key players are expected to further enhance product performance and broaden application scope, reinforcing long-term market potential.

