Clean Label Ingredients Market Driven by Health-Conscious Consumers

The global clean label ingredients market was valued at USD 120.03 billion in 2022 and is anticipated to reach USD 168.3 billion by 2030, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.3% from 2023 to 2030. Market growth is primarily driven by rising consumer demand for natural, transparent, and sustainably sourced food products, alongside increasing awareness of the potential health risks associated with artificial additives.

Clean-label ingredients are typically derived from natural and organic sources, feature minimal ingredient lists, and exclude artificial colors, flavors, preservatives, and chemical additives. Growing health consciousness among consumers has encouraged food and beverage manufacturers to reformulate products using clean-label alternatives, thereby creating substantial opportunities for ingredient suppliers.

Key Market Trends & Insights

The Europe region held a dominant revenue share of 39.09 % in 2022.

The North America clean label ingredients market is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 4.8% over the forecast period.

Based on form, the powder segment held the largest share of 61.6% in terms of revenue in 2022.

Based on type, the natural flavor segment held the largest share of 19.6% in 2022.

Based on application, the food segment held the largest market share of 39.3% in 2022.

Market Size & Forecast

2022 Market Size: USD 120.03 Billion

2030 Projected Market Size: USD 168.3 Billion

CAGR (2023-2030): 4.3%

Europe: Largest market in 2022

North America: Fastest growing market

Natural ingredients such as herbs, spices, plant-based extracts, and natural flavors play a critical role in enhancing taste profiles, improving product stability, and extending shelf life. Their incorporation allows manufacturers to cater to health-conscious consumers while strengthening brand trust and differentiation in a competitive marketplace.

In parallel, the demand for organic and clean-label food products continues to rise due to increasing adoption of healthier dietary habits, higher consumer spending on wellness, and aggressive marketing of chemical-free products. According to the International Food Information Council (IFIC), in 2021, approximately 20% of consumers in the U.S. reported consuming food and beverages labeled as clean, highlighting growing mainstream acceptance.

Food and beverage manufacturers are actively expanding their clean-label portfolios to address this shift in consumer preferences. These ingredients find extensive application in vegan products, ready-to-eat meals, bakery items, dressings, and condiments. For example, in March 2023, Ingredion launched clean-label texturizers derived from citrus lime and lemon peels, suitable for gluten-free baked goods, tomato-based products, and processed meats.

Sustainability and ethical sourcing have also emerged as key demand drivers. Industry participants are increasingly adopting regenerative sourcing practices and environmentally responsible production methods. In February 2021, BENEO introduced Remypure S52 P, a functional native rice starch designed for clean-label applications such as sauces, dressings, and bakery fillings.

Key Companies & Market Share Insights

The global clean label ingredients market is characterized by the presence of several established players focusing on innovation, product launches, and sustainable sourcing. Key companies include:

Cargill

Archer Daniels Midland

Koninklijke DSM N.V.

DuPont de Nemours and Company

Kerry Group Plc

Tate & Lyle Plc

Corbion Inc.

Frutarom

Sensient Technologies

Ingredion Incorporated

Market participants continue to invest in advanced processing technologies and novel ingredient solutions to meet evolving consumer expectations. For instance, in October 2021, Cargill launched SimPure, a clean-label rice flour offering functionality comparable to maltodextrin.

Conclusion

The global clean label ingredients market is poised for steady growth through 2030, supported by increasing consumer awareness of health, sustainability, and ingredient transparency. As food and beverage manufacturers continue to prioritize natural formulations and ethical sourcing, demand for clean-label solutions is expected to remain robust. Continuous innovation, expanding application scope, and a strong focus on sustainability will be critical factors shaping the competitive landscape and long-term market expansion.

