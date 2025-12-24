AI Powered Storage Market by Global Regions and Segments

The global AI-powered storage market was valued at USD 30.57 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 118.38 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 25.9% from 2025 to 2030. AI-powered storage solutions leverage artificial intelligence to make data storage and access more efficient, secure, and streamlined.

These systems automate tasks such as data management, storage capacity planning, and security monitoring, allowing IT teams to focus on higher-level strategic initiatives. The market growth is driven by the rapid increase in data volumes, widespread adoption of cloud services, and rising demand for AI in high-performance computing (HPC) centers. Additionally, advancements in storage technologies, the growth of data analytics, and the integration of AI tools for business data management are fueling market expansion.

Key Market Trends & Insights

North America dominated with a revenue share of over 38% in 2024.

The U.S. AI-powered storage market accounted for the largest share at 69% in 2024.

By component, the hardware segment led the market with 69% of global revenue in 2024.

By storage system, the Storage Area Network (SAN) segment is expected to exhibit the highest CAGR over the forecast period.

By storage medium, the Hard Disk Drive (HDD) segment accounted for the largest market revenue share in 2024.

Market Size & Forecast

2024 Market Size: USD 30.57 Billion

2030 Projected Market Size: USD 118.38 Billion

CAGR (2025–2030): 25.9%

North America: Largest market in 2024

Competitive Landscape

Key companies in the AI-powered storage market focus on expanding their customer base and gaining a competitive edge through partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, collaborations, and new storage system development.

Key Players Include:

NetApp

Dell Technologies

IBM Corporation

Pure Storage

HPE (Hewlett Packard Enterprise)

NVIDIA

Hitachi Vantara

Amazon Web Services (AWS)

Google Cloud

Microsoft Azure

Recent Developments

April 2025: OpenAI partnered with Microsoft Azure Blob Storage to support the growing complexity of AI model development, including ChatGPT. The collaboration enhances data ingestion, processing, and distribution, improving storage efficiency, disaster recovery, and throughput.

March 2025: NetApp announced its storage solutions are now validated for NVIDIA DGX SuperPOD and NVIDIA Cloud, enabling enterprises to accelerate AI workloads with high-performance, scalable data management.

April 2025: StormGeo partnered with Awake.AI to integrate advanced port call analytics into its s-Insight voyage optimization platform. The integration improves ETA accuracy, port congestion insights, and supports just-in-time arrivals, reducing fuel consumption and emissions while enhancing vessel efficiency.

Conclusion

The AI-powered storage market is positioned for strong growth as enterprises increasingly adopt intelligent storage solutions to manage vast data volumes efficiently. Advancements in AI, cloud computing, and high-performance storage systems are driving improved data accessibility, security, and operational efficiency, making AI-powered storage a critical component of modern IT infrastructure.