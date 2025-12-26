Cloud-native Application Protection Platform Market Expands Rapidly

The global cloud-native application protection platform (CNAPP) market size was valued at USD 9.79 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 38.01 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 21.8% from 2024 to 2030. This growth is driven by the increasing adoption of cloud-native applications and the rising demand for robust, end-to-end security solutions.

Key Market Trends & Insights

North America held the largest market share of over 39% in 2023.

The U.S. market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 20.5% from 2024 to 2030.

By offering, the platform segment captured the largest share of over 60% in 2023.

By deployment, the public cloud segment accounted for over 68% market share in 2023.

By enterprise size, large enterprises held over 58% of the market in 2023.

Market Size & Forecast

2023 Market Size: USD 9.79 Billion

2030 Projected Market Size: USD 38.01 Billion

CAGR (2024-2030): 21.8%

North America: Largest market in 2023

Cloud-native application protection platforms provide comprehensive security across cloud-native environments, covering workload protection, runtime security, and compliance management. They are critical for applications built with cloud-native technologies, protecting against diverse cyber threats.

Key drivers include:

Shift to microservices and containerization, increasing application security complexity.

Rising cyberattacks on cloud-native applications, prompting advanced security adoption.

Integration of AI and ML, enabling real-time threat detection and automated response.

DevSecOps practices, embedding security into development and operations lifecycles.

Compliance and regulatory requirements, including GDPR and CCPA, pushing adoption of automated compliance features.

Regional Insights

North America leads the market due to advanced IT infrastructure, high digital transformation rates, and stringent regulatory requirements. Enterprises in the region are increasingly adopting CNAPPs to secure cloud environments and ensure compliance.

Key Market Players

Palo Alto Networks

Cisco Systems, Inc.

CrowdStrike

Aqua Security Software Ltd.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.

Trend Micro Incorporated

McAfee

Qualys

Snyk Limited

Lacework

These companies drive growth through product innovation, strategic partnerships, and market expansion initiatives.

Conclusion

The cloud-native application protection platform market is expanding rapidly, fueled by increased cloud adoption, growing cybersecurity threats, AI-driven security integration, and regulatory compliance requirements. Organizations are prioritizing CNAPPs for enhanced protection, operational resilience, and data security.

