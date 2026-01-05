Dr Bhutani Dental Clinic Announces Comprehensive Revision of Dental Treatment Prices to Make Advanced Care More Affordable in Delhi and Gurgaon

New Delhi & Gurugram, India, 2026-01-05 — /EPR Network/ — Dr Bhutani Dental Clinic, a well-established and trusted name in comprehensive dental care across Delhi NCR, today announced a major and comprehensive revision of its dental treatment pricing, reinforcing its commitment to making high-quality, advanced dental care more affordable and accessible for patients in Delhi and Gurgaon.

This newly revised pricing structure covers a wide spectrum of dental services, including Root Canal Treatments, Dental Implants, Braces and Orthodontics, Invisalign and Invisible Aligners, Dental Crowns and Bridges, Pediatric Dentistry, Full and Partial Dentures, Gum Disease Treatments, Teeth Whitening, and Laser Dental Procedures. The updated prices are now effective at both clinic locations in Rajouri Garden, New Delhi, and Sector 105, Gurugram.

With rising healthcare costs affecting families across India, Dr Bhutani Dental Clinic has proactively reviewed its treatment costs to reduce financial barriers while continuing to uphold the highest standards of clinical excellence, hygiene, technology, and ethical practice.

A Commitment to Ethical, Transparent, and Affordable Dentistry

Dr Bhutani Dental Clinic has built a strong reputation for combining modern dental technology, experienced clinicians, and patient-focused treatment planning. This pricing revision reflects the clinic’s long-term philosophy that oral healthcare should be accessible, transparent, and never compromised by cost concerns.

“Oral health is not a luxury—it is a necessity,” said a spokesperson for Dr Bhutani Dental Clinic. “By revising our prices across all major dental treatments, we aim to encourage patients to seek timely care, prevent complications, and make informed decisions without financial stress.”

Revised Root Canal Treatment Costs in Delhi

Root Canal Treatment (RCT) remains one of the most frequently performed procedures. At Dr Bhutani Dental Clinic, RCTs are performed using modern rotary systems, digital diagnostics, and strict sterilization protocols.

Updated RCT pricing includes:

Root Canal Treatment (RCT): ₹8,000

Re-RCT (Repeat Root Canal Treatment): ₹12,000

Single Sitting RCT: ₹12,000

Final costs depend on tooth type and clinical complexity, ensuring transparency before treatment begins.

Affordable Dental Implants with International Brands

Dental implants are the most reliable solution for replacing missing teeth. Dr Bhutani Dental Clinic now offers globally trusted implant systems at revised prices, making implant dentistry more accessible.

Dental Implant pricing includes:

Osstem / Cowellmedi / Adin Implants: ₹28,000 per implant

Straumann SLA Implants: ₹38,000 per implant

Straumann Roxolid Active Implants: ₹55,000 per implant

Straumann BLX Active Implants: ₹70,000 per implant

Each implant case is carefully planned using advanced diagnostics to ensure long-term stability, safety, and natural aesthetics.

Braces and Orthodontic Treatment Costs in Delhi

With growing demand for orthodontic treatment among teens and adults, the clinic has revised pricing for braces to make smile correction more affordable.

Braces cost in Delhi at Dr Bhutani Dental Clinic:

Metal Braces: ₹40,000 (full treatment; appliances & retainers excluded)

Ceramic Braces: ₹60,000 (full treatment; appliances & retainers excluded)

Ortho Self-Ligating / Damon Metal Braces: ₹95,000

Ortho Self-Ligating / Damon Ceramic Braces: ₹1,30,000

Ortho 3D Lingual Braces: ₹1,90,000 – ₹2,20,000

Retainers: ₹7,000 per arch

Treatment plans are customized based on case complexity, aesthetics, and long-term stability.

Invisalign and Invisible Aligners Made More Accessible

For patients seeking discreet orthodontic solutions, revised pricing is now available for invisible aligners and lingual systems.

Ortho Invisible Aligners: ₹50,000 – ₹1,80,000 per arch

Ortho 3D Lingual Braces: ₹1,90,000 – ₹2,20,000

Revised Dental Crowns and Bridges Pricing

Dr Bhutani Dental Clinic offers a wide range of crown and bridge options with clear warranty structures.

All Ceramic Zirconia (Metal-Free):

5 Years Warranty: ₹11,000

10 Years Warranty: ₹15,000

15 Years Warranty: ₹18,000

Lifetime Warranty: ₹20,000

Porcelain Fused to Metal (PFM):

3 Years Warranty: ₹7,000

5 Years Warranty (Nickel Free): ₹9,000

3M Lava Crowns:

10 Years Warranty: ₹16,000

15 Years Warranty: ₹19,000

20 Years Warranty: ₹21,000

Gold Crowns:

65% Gold: ₹1,40,000 per tooth

85% Gold: ₹2,00,000 per tooth

Pediatric Dentistry Pricing

Affordable and child-friendly dental care remains a priority.

Kid Filling: ₹2,000

Kid RCT (Pulpectomy): ₹7,000

Kid Crown: ₹5,000

Kid Extraction: ₹1,500

Fluoride Application: ₹3,000 per arch

Pit & Fissure Sealants: ₹1,000 per tooth

Conscious Sedation: ₹6,000 per sitting

Full and Partial Dentures Cost in Delhi

Complete Denture: ₹40,000 – ₹50,000

Removable Partial Denture: First tooth: ₹6,000 Each additional tooth: ₹3,000

Soft Liners / Rebasing: ₹12,000 per arch

Gum Disease and Periodontal Treatment Costs

Scaling & Polishing: ₹3,000 + ₹500

Extra Stain Removal: ₹4,500 – ₹6,000

Clean-up with Anesthesia (if required): + ₹1,000

Gum Flap Surgery: ₹7,000 per quadrant

Laser Deep Cleaning: ₹5,000 per quadrant

Teeth Whitening and Cosmetic Dental Treatments

Professional teeth whitening is now available at ₹12,000, including:

Full mouth cleanup

Two whitening gel applications

Calcium booster application

Additional options:

Laser Teeth Whitening (2 applications): ₹13,000

Clinic Locations

Delhi Clinic:

Phone Number: 8851329647

Address: 1st Floor, Black Building Chowk, B-7, Rajouri Garden Marg,

Opp. Metro Pillar No. 381, Block B, Raja Garden,

New Delhi – 110027

Gurgaon Clinic:

Phone Number: 8851644426

Address: 930A, Sector 105, Service Road, Dwarka Expressway,

Opp. Nexa Showroom, Rajendra Park,

Gurugram, Haryana – 122006

About Dr Bhutani Dental Clinic

Dr Bhutani Dental Clinic is a multi-specialty dental care provider offering preventive, restorative, cosmetic, orthodontic, pediatric, and surgical dental services under one roof. Known for ethical practices, transparent pricing, and patient education, the clinic continues to set benchmarks for affordable, modern dentistry in Delhi NCR.

Contact Information:

Dr Bhutani Dental Clinic

Phone: +91- 8851329647 / 8851644426

Email: info@drbhutanidentalclinic.com