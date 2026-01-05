Regal Hospital Celebrates 45 Successful RezumWater Vapor Therapy Procedures

Rezum Water Vapor Therapy: A Breakthrough in Prostate Treatment Introduced for the First Time in Karnataka

Karnataka, India, 2026-01-05 — /EPR Network/ — Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia (BPH), commonly known as prostate enlargement, is a widespread condition affecting men, especially after the age of 50. Symptoms such as frequent Urination, weak Urine flow, incomplete Bladder emptying, and disturbed sleep significantly affect quality of life.

With advancements in medical technology, modern treatments now focus on effective relief with minimal invasiveness. One such innovation is Rezum Water Vapor Therapy, a revolutionary treatment for prostate enlargement. Regal Hospital where it is located in North Bangalore has proudly introduced Rezum therapy for the first time in Karnataka and has already performed 45 successful procedures by Dr SURIRAJU V MBBS, MS, DNB (Urology) Urologist and Andrologist marking a significant milestone in advanced urological care.

Understanding Prostate Enlargement (BPH)

The prostate is a small gland located below the bladder. As men age, the prostate may enlarge and press against the urethra, leading to urinary problems.

Common Symptoms of BPH Include:

Frequent urge to urinate

Night-time urination

Weak or interrupted urine stream

Difficulty starting urination

Feeling of incomplete bladder emptying

If left untreated, BPH can lead to complications such as urinary retention, bladder damage, and recurrent infections.

What Is Rezum Water Vapor Therapy?

Rezum Water Vapor Therapy is a minimally invasive treatment that uses controlled doses of steam (water vapor) to reduce excess prostate tissue.

The therapy works by delivering thermal energy through water vapor directly into the enlarged prostate tissue. This causes the targeted tissue to shrink naturally over time, relieving pressure on the urethra and improving urine flow.

Rezum Therapy at Regal Hospital – A First in Karnataka

Regal Hospital has emerged as a pioneer by introducing Rezum Water Vapor Therapy in Karnataka, offering patients access to globally accepted prostate treatment technology.

Key Achievement:

First center to introduce Rezum therapy in Karnataka

45 successful Rezum procedures already performed

Excellent symptom relief and patient satisfaction

This milestone reflects Regal Hospital’s commitment to bringing world-class medical innovations to patients locally.

Why Rezum Therapy Is a Game Changer

Unlike traditional surgical methods, Rezum offers effective treatment without major surgery.

Key Advantages of Rezum Therapy:

Minimally invasive procedure

No major cuts or stitches

Short procedure time

Faster recovery

Day-care or short hospital stay

Preserves sexual function

Long-lasting symptom relief

Who Is an Ideal Candidate for Rezum Therapy?

Rezum therapy is suitable for men suffering from moderate to severe urinary symptoms due to prostate enlargement.

Recommended for Patients Who:

Want to avoid major surgery

Are not fit for invasive procedures

Wish to preserve sexual function

Have not responded well to medications

Seek quicker recovery and minimal downtime

A detailed urological evaluation helps determine suitability for the procedure.

How the Procedure Is Performed

Rezum therapy is typically performed under mild anesthesia.

Procedure Overview:

A specialized device delivers water vapor into prostate tissue

Each vapor injection lasts a few seconds

Heat destroys excess prostate tissue

The body naturally absorbs the treated tissue over time

The entire procedure usually takes less than an hour.

Recovery and Results

Most patients resume normal activities within a few days.

Post-Procedure Benefits:

Gradual improvement in urinary symptoms

Better urine flow

Reduced night-time urination

Improved quality of life

Patients treated at Regal Hospital have shown significant symptom improvement following Rezum therapy.

Expert Urology Care at Regal Hospital

Rezum therapy at Regal Hospital is performed by experienced urologists trained in advanced minimally invasive procedures.

Why Choose Regal Hospital for Rezum Therapy?

Advanced urology infrastructure

Experienced specialists Doctors

Personalized treatment plans

Modern operation theatre

Comprehensive post-procedure care

A New Era in Prostate Treatment

The introduction of Rezum Water Vapor Therapy at Regal Hospital represents a major advancement in prostate care in Karnataka. With 45 successful procedures already completed, the hospital continues to set new standards in urology treatment.

By combining innovation, expertise, and patient-centered care, Regal Hospital is redefining how prostate enlargement is treated — safely, effectively, and with minimal disruption to patients’ lives.