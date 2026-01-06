GainTools Updates EML Converter to Improve Bulk Email Conversion

Mpumalanga, South Africa, 2026-01-06 — /EPR Network/ — The latest update to the EML Converter developed by GainTools includes enhancements and options that will improve bulk email processing, making it faster while retaining all information contained within the emails throughout the conversion process.

The enhanced GainTools EML Converter allows users to export multiple EML files at the same time saving time and effort when performing large EML migration. The conversion process will also preserve all essential data contained in the email, such as sender and recipient information, subject line, body of message and attachments, ensuring that the converted email will appear similar to the original email.

Another important feature of this update is an increase in the speed at which the EML Converter will process a large number of EML files. This software is capable of processing large EML collections without the user experiencing a slowing of the processing speed or errors. In addition, when converting EML files, the software preserves the original folder structure of the email, allowing for the same organization of emails from the time they were initially created.

Additionally, there are several additional compatibility improvements included in this update that will allow EML files generated by different email clients to be converted. This ensures that users have more options if they work across multiple email platforms and conversion can occur without requiring the use of an email application installed on their computer making this tool convenient for both home users and business teams.

Highlighted Features of Updated EML Converter:

1. Email’s bulk conversion allows for large email archives to be converted easily.

2. All email information and attachments will be preserved during conversion.

3. Folder structure within EML files is preserved for easy organization.

4. The EML Converter will support EML files created with several different email clients.

5. There is no need to obtain any additional software to convert EML Files.

6. A user-friendly interface for both first-time and experienced users.

This update makes email data management easier for IT departments, companies, and individual users. Improved bulk conversion capabilities and maintaining the integrity of email information strengthen GainTools position as a leading solution for migrating, archiving, and managing email data over time.

The recent update that have been made in the GainTools EML Converter will allow users to save time and keep their email records organized between different email platforms.

Media Contact:

Company Name: GainTools

Email: support@gaintools.com

Website URL: https://www.gaintools.com/eml/