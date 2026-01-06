DNA-encoded Library Market Advances with Drug Discovery Innovation

The global DNA-encoded library (DEL) market was valued at USD 758.1 million in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 1.60 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 13.4% from 2025 to 2030. Market growth is primarily driven by the rising demand for advanced and efficient drug discovery technologies that can accelerate hit identification while reducing development costs and timelines.

DNA-encoded library technology enables the simultaneous screening of billions of chemical compounds, significantly improving the probability of identifying viable lead candidates. Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies are increasingly adopting DEL platforms to address the growing burden of chronic and complex diseases, including cancer, neurological disorders, and infectious diseases. Continuous advancements in molecular biology, next-generation sequencing (NGS), and automation are further strengthening the performance and scalability of DNA-encoded library platforms across research and development workflows.

Key Market Trends & Insights

North America held the largest market share of 44.66% in 2024, supported by strong pharmaceutical R&D activity and advanced research infrastructure.

Asia Pacific is expected to register the fastest CAGR during the forecast period, driven by increasing investments in biotechnology and expanding CRO capabilities.

By therapeutic area, the oncology segment accounted for the largest revenue share of 38.32% in 2024, reflecting the high demand for targeted cancer therapies.

By application, hit generation and identification dominated the market with a 42.52% revenue share in 2024 due to the efficiency of DEL platforms in early-stage drug discovery.

By end use, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies led the market, contributing 42.77% of total revenue in 2024.

Market Size & CAGR

2024 Market Size: USD 758.1 Million

2030 Projected Market Size: USD 1.60 Billion

CAGR (2025–2030): 13.4%

Largest Regional Market (2024): North America

Fastest Growing Region: Asia Pacific

The growing emphasis on precision medicine is significantly boosting demand for DNA-encoded library solutions. DEL platforms allow researchers to identify highly selective and potent compounds targeting specific disease pathways, improving both efficiency and success rates in drug discovery programs. The integration of AI and ML enhances data interpretation and optimizes compound selection.

In March 2025, Isomorphic Labs raised USD 600 million to expand its R&D operations and advance its AI-driven drug design engine. The DeepMind spinout collaborated with Novartis and Eli Lilly, with plans to initiate clinical trials by year-end. Additionally, automation in DEL workflows is reducing labor dependency and operational costs, making the technology increasingly attractive to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

Strategic partnerships between biotechnology firms and CROs are playing a critical role in expanding access to DNA-encoded library technology. Outsourcing DEL-based screening services enables companies to reduce infrastructure costs while gaining access to extensive chemical libraries and specialized expertise. Ongoing investments in laboratory infrastructure, coupled with innovations in DNA-encoded scaffolds and encoding methods, are enhancing screening accuracy and reliability, further supporting market expansion.

Key DNA-Encoded Library Company Insights

Partnerships, collaborations, and product launches remain the primary growth strategies among key market players. For example, Aurigene Pharmaceutical Services Ltd. and Vipergen ApS entered into a strategic partnership to deliver integrated drug discovery services and DNA-encoded library screening, strengthening their global market presence.

Leading Companies in the DNA-Encoded Library Market

Merck KGaA

GenScript

Pharmaron

WuXi Biology

Aurigene Pharmaceutical Services

BOC Sciences

LGC Bioresearch Technologies

SPT Labtech Ltd

Life Chemicals

Charles River Laboratories

Conclusion

The DNA-encoded library market is experiencing robust growth, driven by the increasing need for faster, more precise, and cost-effective drug discovery solutions. Advancements in molecular biology, NGS, AI-driven analytics, and automation are significantly enhancing the efficiency and adoption of DEL platforms. Strong regional performance in North America, rapid growth in Asia Pacific, and expanding strategic collaborations across the pharmaceutical ecosystem position DNA-encoded library technology as a vital component of modern drug discovery. As innovation continues and investments rise, the market is expected to maintain strong momentum through 2030.

