Clarified Butter Market: Logistics and Cold Chain in Distribution

The global clarified butter market was valued at USD 2.68 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 4.01 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 6.7% from 2025 to 2030. Market growth is primarily driven by the rising inclination of young consumers toward innovation-based food products, including processed offerings infused with experimental flavors and enhanced nutritional ingredients.

Shifting lifestyle preferences, evolving consumer behavior, and increasing exposure to global cuisines are accelerating demand for clarified butter. Improved product availability through online retail platforms, along with expanded product portfolios from manufacturers, is further supporting market growth. The convenience of digital channels has made premium and artisanal ghee products more accessible to a broader consumer base, particularly in urban areas.

Growing utilization of clarified butter across commercial food service sectors, including bakeries and confectioneries, quick-service restaurants, food processing units, seafood restaurants, and hospitality establishments, is creating additional growth opportunities. Moreover, clarified butter continues to receive strong endorsement from health professionals, traditional wellness practitioners, and therapists, who recommend its regular consumption for nourishment, digestive health, and balanced diets, reinforcing its appeal among health-conscious consumers.

Key Market Trends & Insights

The Asia Pacific clarified butter industry dominated the global market with a revenue share of 43.0% in 2024.

The India clarified butter market accounted for the largest revenue share in 2024.

By product, the conventional segment led the market with a revenue share of 61.4% in 2024.

By application, the B2C segment held the largest revenue share in 2024.

By distribution channel, the offline segment dominated the global clarified butter market in 2024.

Market Size & Forecast

2024 Market Size: USD 2.68 Billion

2030 Projected Market Size: USD 4.01 Billion

CAGR (2025–2030): 6.7%

Asia Pacific: Largest market in 2024

Competitive Landscape

The global clarified butter market is moderately fragmented, with several established players competing on product quality, brand recognition, pricing, and distribution reach. Key market participants are focusing on portfolio diversification, geographic expansion, strategic collaborations, and strengthening distribution networks to address growing demand across regions.

Amul (GCMMF) offers a wide range of dairy products, including butter, cheese, paneer, ice cream, and spreads. Its clarified butter portfolio includes Amul Ghee, Amul Cow Ghee, High Aroma Cow Ghee, Amul Sagar Ghee, and Amul Brown, catering to diverse consumer preferences.

Nestlé operates a broad food and beverage portfolio encompassing noodles, coffee, chocolates, infant nutrition, sauces, dairy products, and ghee. NESTLÉ EVERYDAY Ghee, manufactured in India, is distributed across multiple regional and international markets.

Key Clarified Butter Companies

The following companies collectively hold a significant share of the global clarified butter market and influence industry trends:

Amul (GCMMF)

Nestlé

Britannia Industries

Patanjali Ayurved Limited

Haryana Dairy Development Cooperative Federation Limited

Pure Indian Foods

Ancient Organics

GHEE EASY

Almarai

Annapurnagroup and M/s Sundarbans Food Products (I) Pvt. Ltd.

Conclusion

The clarified butter market is poised for steady growth, supported by rising health awareness, strong cultural relevance, expanding food service applications, and increased product innovation. As consumer demand continues to shift toward natural, functional, and traditional food products, clarified butter is expected to maintain its position as a key ingredient across household consumption and commercial food industries worldwide.