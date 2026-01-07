MAD Water Sports Introduces Super73 Electric Bikes to Wadebridge

Orange County, CA, 2026-01-07 — /EPR Network/ — MAD Water Sports is excited to announce the arrival of Super73 Electric Bikes at its Wadebridge location. Known for pushing the boundaries of electric biking, Super73 brings a unique fusion of power, freedom, and unmistakable style. These bikes, inspired by classic motorbike design, are now available for local riders looking for more from their cycling experience.

Super73 is an American lifestyle adventure brand recognised for reimagining electric bikes. With wide tyres, robust frames, and street-legal features, the Super73 range is ready for everything Cornwall has to offer.

Ride Anywhere – Designed for Every Terrain

Tackle the Trails, Cruise the Streets

Built for exploration, Super73 Electric Bikes feature 4-inch wide tyres that grip confidently on all surfaces. Whether you’re riding through muddy country paths, sandy coastal trails, or paved streets, these bikes adapt with ease.

Optional suspension upgrades help absorb bumps and uneven ground. Riders can enjoy smooth handling and reliable control no matter the environment.

Adventure Without Limits

Each model is equipped with electric assist, allowing you to tackle hills and long rides without fatigue. With a maximum range of up to 120km on a full charge, the open road becomes your playground.

On private land, the Super73 app allows riders to de-restrict the bike and unlock speeds of over 30mph. This feature delivers serious performance where the terrain demands it.

Effortless Power Meets Retro Style

Modern Performance, Classic Inspiration

Super73 Electric Bikes stand out with their vintage motorbike silhouette. Combining 8-speed gears and a high-performance electric system, these bikes offer the best of both worlds—power and control wrapped in an iconic design.

Built for All Levels of Experience

These bikes make cycling accessible for everyone. Whether you’re an experienced rider or new to electric bikes, the intuitive handling and responsive pedal assist make every ride enjoyable.

Street-Legal and Ready to Ride

Smart Features for Daily Riding

Super73 Electric Bikes are fully compliant for UK roads. They require no license, registration, or insurance, making them an ideal option for commuters and weekend riders alike.

Integrated lights—both daytime running lights and brake lights—come as standard, enhancing visibility and safety in all conditions.

Ride Safely, Ride Smart

Hydraulic disc brakes provide precise stopping power. The tough frame design ensures stability and durability for both short and long journeys.

Make It Your Own – Personalisation Options

Accessories That Match Your Lifestyle

MAD Water Sports offers a full range of Super73 accessories. From storage racks to upgraded seats and lights, you can personalise your ride to suit your style or utility needs.

Flexible Setup for Every Rider

Choose from various colours, frame sizes, and component options. Super73 Electric Bikes are designed to grow with your adventure.

See the Range at MAD Water Sports

Visit MAD Water Sports in Wadebridge to explore the Super73 range in person. Whether you’re looking to test ride, browse accessories, or learn more, the team is ready to help.

Come and experience the new era of electric riding with Super73 Electric Bikes—only at MAD Water Sports.

Learn more about the full range of powerful, stylish, and adventure-ready Super73 Electric Bikes available now at MAD Water Sports in Wadebridge. Discover models, accessories, and expert advice in-store.