Cosmographics Launches Personalised Map Wall Art and Customised Maps UK from Hertfordshire Studio

Hertfordshire, UK, 2026-01-07 — /EPR Network/ — Cosmographics, a specialist map design company based in Hertfordshire, announces the launch of a new collection of personalised map wall art and customised maps UK. The range is designed for individuals seeking meaningful, location-based décor with a unique and artistic flair. With years of experience in bespoke cartography, the team at Cosmographics turns memories into map art that suits any space.

From weddings and adventures to milestones and memories, these custom creations add more than just decoration—they tell a story.

Personalised Map Wall Art That Reflects You

Custom maps are growing in popularity across the UK, blending personal memories with modern design. Cosmographics offers a broad range of personalised map wall art options, including artistic and retro maps, stunning physical maps, and politically coloured maps. Available in black, grey, white, and other custom colour palettes, these maps can be tailored to match any home or office interior.

Choose from framed wall prints, canvas formats, or rolled maps ready for custom framing. Whether you’re decorating a space or gifting something memorable, there’s a map style to fit.

Customised Maps UK – Designed With Your Story in Mind

Every map is crafted to reflect the unique journey of its owner. With customised maps UK, customers can choose the map type, scale, size, and location. Titles, dates, photos, and even personal routes can be added to create a one-of-a-kind product.

Cosmographics has designed maps featuring adventures across the British Isles, Iron Man challenge routes, and themed pieces like “Adventures in the Alps.” These maps become lasting records of real stories—from travels and weddings to graduation memories and new home celebrations.

Made in Hertfordshire, Delivered Across the UK

Based in Hertfordshire, Cosmographics designs and prints all products in-house, delivering across the UK. The team works directly with customers to bring ideas to life. Whether it’s a one-off personalised map wall art piece or a thoughtful gift, every map is made with attention to detail and professional design standards.

Support is available throughout the ordering process. Customers can fill out a contact form or call 01923 277963 to discuss ideas with a designer.

Easy Personalisation and Framing Options

The ordering process is flexible. Customers can choose from ready-made formats or request custom sizes. A range of framing options is available—including laminated versions ideal for children or schools, complete with sticker packs for interactive use.

For those supplying their own frames, Cosmographics will size the map to fit. Alternatively, they can provide a full framed option ready to hang.

A Thoughtful Gift for Any Occasion

Whether you’re looking for a graduation gift, a wedding keepsake, or a way to celebrate personal achievements, customised maps UK offer a unique and personal touch. Build a gift set to mark where you met, married, honeymooned, and lived.

Personalise your design with a title, imagery, and important places. From illustrated children’s maps to bold retro styles, there’s something for every map lover.

To start your own map story, visit the Cosmographics website, use the online contact form, or call 01923 277963 to speak with a designer about your idea.

Explore the full range of personalised map wall art and customised maps UK created by the experienced team at Cosmographics.