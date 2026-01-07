Educational Toys Market Reports Surge in STEM Learning Kits Demand

The global educational toys market was valued at USD 54.00 billion in 2023 and is expected to grow significantly, reaching USD 118.79 billion by 2030. This expansion represents a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.0% from 2024 to 2030. Market growth is primarily driven by rising awareness among parents and educators regarding the importance of early childhood education and holistic cognitive development.

Educational toys play a critical role in enhancing children’s learning capabilities by fostering creativity, problem-solving, and critical thinking skills. The growing incorporation of technology—such as interactive, digital, and smart learning features—has increased product engagement and appeal, further supporting market growth. Additionally, increasing parental concern regarding product safety has accelerated demand for toys manufactured from non-toxic and eco-friendly materials, free from harmful substances such as Bisphenol A (BPA) and phthalates.

Key Market Trends & Insights

North America accounted for approximately 30.5% of global revenue in 2023, making it the largest regional market.

The U.S. educational toys market represented nearly 74% of North America’s total revenue in 2023.

The Asia Pacific region is expected to register the fastest growth, expanding at a CAGR of about 13.1% during the forecast period.

By age group, toddlers (1–3 years) held the largest share, accounting for about 51.0% of the market in 2023.

Based on distribution channels, the offline segment dominated the global market with a revenue share of approximately 64% in 2023.

Market Size & CAGR

2023 Market Size: USD 54.00 billion

2030 Projected Market Size: USD 118.79 billion

CAGR (2024–2030): 12.0%

Largest Regional Market (2023): North America

Educational toys encourage children to explore, experiment, and develop a deeper understanding of their environment, supporting cognitive, emotional, and social development. Integrating such toys into early education systems promotes a well-rounded developmental approach and prepares children for long-term academic success.

According to a 2023 survey by the Toy Association, 94% of parents recognized the important role toys play in their child’s development, while 91% highlighted the significance of educational toys in enhancing learning outcomes and overall growth. These findings underscore the strong and sustained demand for educational toys globally.

Order a free sample PDF of the Educational Toys Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.

Key Educational Toys Company Insights

The global educational toys market is highly competitive, characterized by the presence of numerous regional manufacturers alongside established multinational players. Leading companies focus on innovation, product differentiation, safety compliance, and brand recognition to maintain their competitive positions.

Key players operating in the global educational toys market include:

LEGO System A/S

Ravensburger

Melissa & Doug

Mattel, Inc.

Spin Master

VTech Holdings Limited

Hasbro

Osmo

Sphero, Inc.

MindWare, Inc.

Fat Brain Toys, LLC

These companies collectively command a significant share of the market and play a pivotal role in shaping industry trends.

Conclusion

In conclusion, the global educational toys market is poised for strong and sustained growth, driven by increasing awareness of early childhood education, technological innovation, and rising demand for safe and sustainable products. With a projected market value of USD 118.79 billion by 2030 and a CAGR of 12.0%, the industry offers substantial opportunities for manufacturers, retailers, and investors. Continued focus on innovation, educational value, and child safety will remain critical in shaping the future trajectory of the market.

Explore Horizon Databook – The world’s most expansive market intelligence platform developed by Grand View Research.