Electrical Grid Market Reports Expansion of Smart Grid Asset Deployments

The global electrical grid market was valued at USD 268.27 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 390.97 billion by 2030, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.6% from 2024 to 2030. Market growth is primarily driven by the rising global demand for electricity, fueled by rapid urbanization, population growth, and accelerating industrial activities across both developed and emerging economies.

As nations continue to expand their economic activities and infrastructure, the requirement for stable, reliable, and efficient electricity transmission and distribution systems is increasing, thereby supporting sustained investments in electrical grid development.

Key Market Trends and Insights

Asia Pacific accounted for over 45% of total revenue in 2023, making it the largest regional market.

By source, the renewables segment captured the largest share, contributing over 30.0% of total revenue in 2023.

By application, the generation segment dominated the market, holding over 39% revenue share in 2023.

Ongoing modernization of grid infrastructure and increasing renewable energy integration remain central growth drivers.

Market Size and CAGR

2023 Market Size: USD 268.27 Billion

2030 Projected Market Size: USD 390.97 Billion

CAGR (2024–2030): 5.6%

Largest Regional Market (2023): Asia Pacific

The continuous rise in global population and economic expansion is significantly increasing electricity consumption. This has intensified the need for resilient and efficient grid infrastructure capable of handling higher loads and ensuring uninterrupted power supply. Governments and utilities are therefore investing heavily in grid expansion, modernization, and stability enhancement projects.

Additionally, the increasing adoption of renewable energy sources such as solar, wind, and hydroelectric power is contributing positively to market growth. Integrating these variable and decentralized energy sources into existing grids requires advanced technologies, improved transmission networks, and enhanced grid management systems.

A key challenge restraining the electrical grid market is the high cost associated with upgrading and maintaining aging grid infrastructure. Modernization efforts required to accommodate renewable energy integration and rising electricity demand involve substantial capital expenditure. This financial burden can delay grid expansion and upgrades, particularly in regions with limited funding or economic constraints.

The emergence and adoption of smart grid technologies present significant growth opportunities. Smart grids leverage digital communication and automation technologies to monitor, control, and optimize electricity flow across the network. These systems enable real-time grid monitoring, improved demand forecasting, faster fault detection, and enhanced operational efficiency, thereby transforming traditional grid management practices.

Key Electrical Grid Company Insights

Several major players are actively shaping the competitive landscape through technological innovation and strategic investments.

General Electric (GE): A global multinational company operating across renewable energy, power, aviation, and healthcare sectors. GE emphasizes advanced grid technologies and integrated power solutions to support diverse industries worldwide.

Fuji Electric: Founded in 1923 in Japan, the company specializes in electrical and energy equipment, including power generation, transmission, and distribution systems, with a strong focus on energy management and semiconductor technologies.

Leading Electrical Grid Companies

The following companies hold significant market share and play a critical role in defining industry trends:

ABB Limited

General Electric

Fuji Electric

Eaton

Hitachi Energy

Havells

Schneider Electric SE

Siemens AG

Sumitomo Electric

Toshiba Corporation

Conclusion

In conclusion, the global electrical grid market is poised for steady growth through 2030, supported by increasing electricity demand, expanding urban and industrial infrastructure, and the accelerating transition toward renewable energy sources. While high infrastructure upgrade costs pose challenges, advancements in smart grid technologies and continued investments in grid modernization are expected to unlock long-term growth opportunities. As a result, the market will continue to evolve toward more resilient, efficient, and sustainable power transmission and distribution systems worldwide.

