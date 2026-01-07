Fresh Meat Packaging Market: Latin American Growth Opportunities

The global fresh meat packaging market was valued at USD 51.64 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 68.43 billion by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.0% from 2024 to 2030. Market growth is driven by increasing consumer demand for convenience, the need to maintain freshness during storage and transportation, rising hygiene awareness among meat sellers, and the introduction of innovative packaging solutions by manufacturers.

Consumers and businesses are becoming increasingly conscious of the environmental impact of food packaging, accelerating the adoption of sustainable packaging solutions. Packaging formats that emphasize recyclability, reduced material usage, and lower carbon footprints are gaining significant traction. For example, in May 2024, Mondi partnered with Scan Sverige to develop a recyclable polypropylene-based mono-material food packaging solution. Such sustainability-driven innovations are expected to significantly influence market growth in the coming years.

Retail Expansion and Packaging Innovation

The rapid expansion of supermarkets, hypermarkets, and online grocery platforms worldwide has increased demand for visually appealing and functional packaging that enhances product visibility and consumer engagement. In November 2023, Coveris introduced MonoFlex Thermoform, a recyclable and aesthetically appealing packaging solution made from polypropylene or polyethylene. The nylon-free packaging extends shelf life for fish, meat, poultry, dairy products, and baked goods. Additionally, growing awareness of food safety and hygiene among manufacturers and consumers continues to drive demand for secure, contamination-resistant fresh meat packaging solutions.

Key Market Trends & Insights

Asia Pacific dominated the global market with a revenue share of 42.4% in 2023

India accounted for a significant portion of the Asia Pacific fresh meat packaging market in 2023

By packaging type, rigid packaging held a larger revenue share of 51.5% in 2023

By material, plastic materials accounted for the highest market revenue share in 2023

Market Size & Forecast

2023 Market Size: USD 51.64 billion

2030 Projected Market Size: USD 68.43 billion

CAGR (2024–2030): 4.0%

Largest Regional Market: Asia Pacific

Competitive Landscape

The fresh meat packaging market is highly competitive, with global and regional players focusing on sustainable materials, advanced barrier technologies, and innovative packaging formats to gain a competitive edge.

Key Fresh Meat Packaging Companies:

Mondi

Amcor plc

Berry Global Inc.

Coveris

WINPAK LTD.

Bolloré Group

Cascades Inc.

Sealed Air

Crown

Reynolds Consumer Products

Sealpac International bv

Recent Developments

August 2024: Winpak Ltd. and SK Geo Centric formed a global strategic partnership to supply packaging made from recycled plastics. This initiative supports Winpak’s sustainability goals across food, medical, and beverage packaging applications.

April 2024: Coveris announced a major expansion of its product portfolio through investment in a vacuum skin packaging (VSP) facility at its Winsford, UK site. The facility leverages co-extrusion and nine-layer EVOH barrier film technology to extend shelf life for meat, fish, and dairy products.

Conclusion

The fresh meat packaging market is expected to witness steady growth through 2030, supported by rising demand for convenient, hygienic, and sustainable packaging solutions. Asia Pacific is projected to remain the leading regional market, driven by growing meat consumption, expanding retail infrastructure, and increasing adoption of advanced packaging technologies. Companies investing in recyclable materials, shelf-life extension technologies, and visually appealing packaging formats are well positioned to capitalize on emerging market opportunities.