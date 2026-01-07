Medical Radiation Shielding Market: Growth in Oncology Therapy Shielding

The global medical radiation shielding market was valued at USD 1.47 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 2.30 billion by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.69% from 2024 to 2030. Market growth is primarily driven by the rising prevalence of chronic diseases and the increasing use of diagnostic imaging and radiotherapy procedures worldwide.

As the demand for radiotherapy and diagnostic imaging in the treatment of cancer and other medical conditions continues to rise, the need for effective radiation shielding solutions is becoming increasingly critical. These solutions help protect patients, healthcare professionals, and medical staff from harmful radiation exposure. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), approximately 20 million new cancer cases and 9.7 million cancer-related deaths were reported globally in 2022, with nearly one in five people expected to develop cancer during their lifetime. This growing disease burden is significantly contributing to the demand for advanced radiation shielding solutions.

Technological advancements in imaging systems and radiotherapy equipment are further accelerating market growth, as newer and more powerful machines require enhanced and more sophisticated shielding materials. In addition, stringent government regulations and radiation safety standards worldwide are driving healthcare facilities to adopt advanced shielding products to ensure compliance and enhance patient and worker safety.

Key Market Trends & Insights

North America accounted for a 37.09% revenue share of the global medical radiation shielding market in 2023

By product type, the X-ray shields segment dominated the market with a share of 53.93% in 2023

By material, lead-based shielding held the largest market share of 52.96% in 2023

By application, the diagnostics segment accounted for 52.78% of total revenue in 2023

By end use, hospitals & clinics dominated the market with a share of 55.14% in 2023

Market Size & Forecast

2023 Market Size: USD 1.47 billion

2030 Projected Market Size: USD 2.30 billion

CAGR (2024–2030): 6.69%

Largest Regional Market: North America

Competitive Landscape

The medical radiation shielding market is moderately competitive, with several established players focusing on product innovation, technological advancements, and strategic partnerships to strengthen their market position.

Some of the key companies operating in the market include NELCO, MarShield, Amray Group, and Gaven Industries, all of which play a significant role in shaping industry trends through advanced shielding solutions and expanded manufacturing capabilities.

Key Medical Radiation Shielding Companies

The following companies collectively hold a significant share of the global medical radiation shielding market and continue to influence industry dynamics:

Amray Group

ETS-Lindgren

Gaven Industries

MarShield

MAVIG GmbH

NELCO

Nuclear Shields B.V.

Radiation Protection Products, Inc.

VacuTec Meßtechnik GmbH

Veritas Medical Solutions

Recent Developments

March 2022: Radiaction Medical Ltd. received FDA clearance for its innovative radiation protection system, enabling the launch of its advanced technology in the U.S. market and marking a significant advancement in radiation protection within healthcare environments.

March 2022: Trivitron Healthcare expanded its U.S. operations through the acquisition of The Kennedy Company, a manufacturer specializing in acoustic barrier products and radiation protection X-ray shielding materials. This acquisition strengthened Trivitron’s manufacturing footprint in the U.S. and supported the development of an advanced technology park in Scottsboro, Alabama.

Conclusion

The medical radiation shielding market is expected to experience steady growth through 2030, supported by the rising incidence of cancer, increased adoption of diagnostic imaging procedures, and continuous technological advancements in medical equipment. North America is projected to remain the dominant regional market, driven by advanced healthcare infrastructure and stringent safety regulations. Companies that focus on innovation, regulatory compliance, and advanced shielding technologies will be well positioned to capitalize on emerging opportunities in this evolving market.