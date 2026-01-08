Idelica Brings Fresh Spanish-Inspired Wedding Catering to Dorset and Hampshire

Hampshire, UK, 2026-01-08 — /EPR Network/ — As a leading Caterer in Dorset, Idelica Limited is bringing bold Spanish flavours to weddings and events across Dorset and Hampshire. Known for their paella, tapas, and made-to-order meals, the team delivers authentic dishes that turn every event into a celebration.

With over ten years of experience, Idelica creates memorable food moments by preparing everything fresh on the day. Whether it’s a wedding, birthday, or corporate gathering, the team ensures quality and flavour are at the centre of every plate.

A Taste of Spain at Your Dorset or Hampshire Event

Locally Based with a European Twist

Based in Hampshire, Idelica brings a Mediterranean-inspired menu to events across the region. Their passion for Spanish-style catering sets them apart from other providers in the area.

Dishes That Impress

From show-stopping paella to tasty tapas and artisan pizzas, every item is made with the finest ingredients. Idelica also offers antipasti-style sharing boards, sweets, and cheese towers to complete the feast.

Catering for Weddings, Parties, and Corporate Events

Flexible Event Catering Options

Idelica serves both private and corporate clients. Whether it’s an intimate garden party or a wedding with hundreds of guests, their services scale to meet demand.

Service Formats That Fit Your Day

Clients can choose food delivery, delivery with staff, or full on-site cooking and serving. Each option is designed to match the flow and formality of your event.

Custom Menus and Tailored Service

Your Menu, Your Way

Every wedding menu is unique. Idelica works closely with couples to design a plan that suits their tastes and theme — whether relaxed, formal, or festive.

Collaboration at Every Step

Clear communication ensures that every detail is covered. From canapés to street food, couples can create their ideal menu from scratch.

Trusted at Dorset and Hampshire Wedding Venues

Venue-Friendly & Fully Mobile

As a trusted Wedding Caterer in Dorset, Idelica regularly caters at leading venues across Dorset and Hampshire. They are equipped to serve indoors, outdoors, and everywhere in between.

Equipped for Anywhere

Idelica’s mobile kitchen setup allows for fresh, live cooking wherever your celebration takes place — even in remote countryside locations.

Options to Suit Every Guest

Inclusive Menu Planning

Idelica creates inclusive menus with vegetarian, vegan, and gluten-free options. Every guest is considered, and no one is left out.

Designed for Variety

The team ensures there’s something for everyone — from savoury tapas to indulgent desserts. Menus are crafted for taste, balance, and variety.

Booking and Planning Made Simple

Straightforward Booking Process

Clients can reserve their date with a 20% deposit. Planning is finalised closer to the event for greater accuracy and flexibility.

Designed Around Your Timeline

At eight weeks out, Idelica checks in to confirm numbers and dietary needs. Final payment is due six weeks before the big day, once every detail is in place.

