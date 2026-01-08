Electric Powertrain Market Accelerates with Global EV Adoption

The global electric powertrain market was valued at USD 83.30 billion in 2022 and is expected to expand significantly, reaching USD 260.91 billion by 2030. This growth represents a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.3% from 2023 to 2030. The COVID-19 pandemic adversely impacted the automotive sector, resulting in reduced vehicle sales and temporarily slowing the growth of the electric powertrain industry due to disrupted supply chains and changing regulatory requirements.

Despite the short-term slowdown caused by the pandemic, the market is witnessing renewed momentum driven by stringent emission regulations imposed by government agencies worldwide. Policies such as greenhouse gas (GHG) emission standards by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), BS-VI norms in India, and China VI regulations are accelerating the adoption of electric powertrains. Additionally, the post-pandemic recovery in sales of pure and hybrid electric vehicles is serving as a key growth catalyst. Government incentives promoting domestic electric vehicle production and the increasing mass adoption of electric cars are further strengthening global demand for electric powertrain systems.

Key Market Trends and Insights

Asia Pacific accounted for the largest revenue share, exceeding 57.0% in 2022.

By electric vehicle type, battery electric vehicles (BEVs) dominated the market with approximately 70% share in 2022.

By component, the battery segment held the leading position, capturing 63.6% of the total market share in 2022.

Market Size and Forecast

2022 Market Size: USD 83.30 billion

2030 Projected Market Size: USD 260.91 billion

CAGR (2023–2030): 15.3%

Largest Regional Market: Asia Pacific (2022)

Electric vehicles are increasingly viewed as the future of the automotive industry, as conventional fuel-powered vehicles are expected to be gradually phased out. EVs are gaining widespread acceptance due to their environmental advantages and lower total cost of ownership compared to internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles. In response, numerous countries have introduced supportive policies to encourage the transition toward alternative fuel vehicles, particularly electric vehicles.

Historically, the automotive industry relied predominantly on ICE powertrains. However, it has evolved into a diversified powertrain ecosystem that includes hybrid and fully electric solutions. This shift toward more efficient and sustainable transportation has made the powertrain landscape increasingly complex and dynamic, with electric powertrains playing a central role.

The adoption of electric powertrains is influenced by four primary factors: infrastructure availability, regulatory frameworks, consumer preferences, and technological advancements. The growing penetration of plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEVs) and BEVs is expected to significantly shape future market demand. Regulatory pressure to reduce CO₂ emissions continues to intensify, particularly in the U.S. and Europe.

Europe has established an emission target of 95 g/km by 2020, with an additional reduction of 37.5% by 2030, bringing the limit to 59 g/km. Similarly, North America has set an emission limit of 99 g/km under Corporate Average Fuel Economy (CAFE) standards for passenger vehicles through 2025. To comply with these regulations and avoid financial penalties, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) are increasingly focusing on expanding their electrified vehicle portfolios.

Order a free sample PDF of the Electric Powertrain Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.

Key Companies and Market Share Insights

Major players leading the global electric powertrain market in 2022 include BorgWarner, ZF Friedrichshafen AG, Schaeffler AG, Mitsubishi Electric Corp., and Magna International Inc. These companies are actively implementing organic and inorganic growth strategies, including mergers and acquisitions, strategic collaborations, and new product developments, to strengthen their market positions. For example, in October 2020, Continental AG’s Powertrain division, Vitesco Technologies, introduced the world’s first transmission control system featuring over-molding control electronics technology.

Several global electric vehicle manufacturers are also expanding their production capabilities across key regions. In August 2020, Magna International Inc. announced the expansion of its powertrain operations in Slovakia, Europe, with the construction of a new manufacturing facility focused on powertrain metal forming solutions.

Some of the prominent companies operating in the global electric powertrain market include:

BorgWarner

Bosch Limited

Mitsubishi Electric Corp.

Magna International Inc.

Schaeffler AG

ZF Friedrichshafen AG

Valeo

Nidec Corporation

Continental AG

Magneti Marelli CK Holdings

Conclusion

In conclusion, the global electric powertrain market is poised for robust growth over the forecast period, supported by stringent emission regulations, rapid advancements in battery technology, and increasing adoption of electric and hybrid vehicles worldwide. While challenges such as high initial vehicle costs and regional market fluctuations persist, continued policy support, technological innovation, and improving cost economics are expected to drive long-term market expansion and solidify electric powertrains as a cornerstone of the future automotive ecosystem.

Explore Horizon Databook – The world’s most expansive market intelligence platform developed by Grand View Research.