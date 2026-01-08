Electrophoresis Market Driven by Molecular Biology Research

The global electrophoresis market was valued at USD 3.29 billion in 2024 and is expected to expand steadily, reaching USD 4.49 billion by 2030. This growth reflects a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.62% from 2025 to 2030. Market expansion is primarily driven by the rising demand for advanced diagnostic technologies, increased investments in biotechnology and healthcare research, and the growing requirement for efficient protein and nucleic acid separation and analysis across research and clinical applications.

Key Market Trends & Insights

North America accounted for the largest revenue share of 35.41% in 2024, supported by a well-established biotechnology and pharmaceutical ecosystem, strong research funding, and early adoption of advanced analytical technologies. In contrast, the Asia Pacific region is anticipated to register the fastest CAGR over the forecast period, driven by expanding healthcare infrastructure, rising research activities, and increasing government support for life sciences and biotechnology development.

From a product perspective, electrophoresis reagents dominated the market in 2024, capturing a share of 41.85%. The strong demand for consumables used in routine laboratory workflows continues to support this segment’s leadership. In terms of application, research applications represented the largest share at 52.65% in 2024, reflecting the widespread use of electrophoresis in academic, pharmaceutical, and biotechnology research. Based on end use, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies held the dominant position with a market share of 43.71%, driven by extensive use of electrophoresis techniques in drug discovery, development, and quality control processes.

Market Size & Forecast

2024 Market Size: USD 3.29 Billion

2030 Projected Market Size: USD 4.49 Billion

CAGR (2025–2030): 5.62%

Largest Market (2024): North America

Fastest Growing Market: Asia Pacific

Electrophoresis remains a foundational technique across multiple domains, including drug development, disease diagnosis, and life sciences research. The increasing emphasis on precision medicine, genomics, and proteomics has elevated the importance of accurate and high-throughput separation technologies. As biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and academic institutions continue to intensify their focus on molecular and genetic research, demand for reliable electrophoresis systems capable of analyzing DNA, RNA, and proteins is rising steadily.

Technological advancements are a key catalyst for market growth. The introduction of automated and semi-automated systems has improved laboratory efficiency, reproducibility, and throughput, encouraging wider adoption across research and clinical laboratories. Innovations such as high-resolution electrophoresis, multiplexing capabilities, and enhanced sensitivity are further expanding the application scope of these systems. Advanced platforms, such as the Agilent ProteoAnalyzer system, exemplify this trend by offering automated parallel capillary electrophoresis solutions designed for complex protein analysis across pharmaceutical, biotechnology, food analysis, and academic research applications.

The growing focus on personalized medicine and targeted therapies is another significant growth driver. As healthcare increasingly shifts toward individualized treatment approaches, genetic testing, biomarker discovery, and molecular diagnostics have become critical components of both research and clinical practice. Electrophoresis plays a vital role in these processes by enabling precise biomolecular separation and characterization, supporting disease diagnosis, treatment selection, and therapeutic monitoring. The expanding use of electrophoresis in oncology, neurology, and other therapeutic areas is expected to further reinforce market growth.

Rising demand from clinical laboratories and diagnostic centers is also contributing to market expansion. The adoption of electrophoresis techniques for routine diagnostic testing—particularly in genetic analysis, protein profiling, and blood diagnostics—continues to increase. Additionally, the growing prevalence of chronic diseases such as cancer, diabetes, and cardiovascular disorders, which require accurate molecular diagnostic tools for early detection and monitoring, is driving sustained demand for electrophoresis-based systems.

Key Electrophoresis Company Insights

The electrophoresis market is characterized by the presence of several well-established players with extensive product portfolios and strong global distribution networks. Leading companies include Thermo Fisher Scientific, Bio-Rad Laboratories, GE Healthcare, Agilent Technologies, and Merck KGaA. These organizations maintain their market positions through continuous investment in research and development, technological innovation, and strategic expansions.

Thermo Fisher Scientific is a major provider of electrophoresis systems and reagents, offering comprehensive solutions for research and diagnostic applications. Bio-Rad Laboratories is recognized for its advanced gel and capillary electrophoresis systems widely used in genomics, proteomics, and clinical diagnostics. Agilent Technologies focuses on high-performance capillary electrophoresis platforms for protein and nucleic acid analysis, while Merck KGaA supplies a broad range of reagents and kits tailored to both research and clinical needs. Collectively, these companies play a critical role in shaping industry trends and advancing electrophoresis technologies globally.

Key Electrophoresis Companies

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

Merck KGaA

GE Healthcare

QIAGEN

Lonza Group Ltd.

PerkinElmer, Inc.

Danaher

Harvard Bioscience, Inc.

Shimadzu Corporation

Conclusion

In conclusion, the global electrophoresis market is positioned for steady growth through 2030, supported by expanding applications in research, diagnostics, and drug development. Continuous technological advancements, rising investments in biotechnology and personalized medicine, and increasing demand from pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and clinical laboratories are key factors driving market expansion. While high system costs and operational complexities pose challenges, ongoing innovation and increasing adoption in emerging markets are expected to create new growth opportunities. Overall, electrophoresis will remain an essential analytical technique, underpinning critical advancements in molecular biology, clinical diagnostics, and life sciences research worldwide.

