DoctorBano Highlights MBBS Opportunities at Kazan Federal University for Indian Students

Russia has become a preferred destination for MBBS due to internationally accepted medical degrees, modern academic infrastructure, and cost-effective education. Among Russia’s leading universities, MBBS at Kazan Federal University for Indian students stands out for its academic legacy, English-medium instruction, NMC compliance, and transparent fee structure.

Russia has become a preferred destination for MBBS due to internationally accepted medical degrees, modern academic infrastructure, and cost-effective education.

Kazan Federal University: A Globally Recognized Medical Institution

Founded in 1804, Kazan Federal University is one of the oldest universities in Russia and follows international medical education standards. Its MBBS program is approved by the National Medical Commission (NMC), India, recognized by the World Health Organization (WHO), and listed in the World Directory of Medical Schools (WDOMS).

Indian graduates from Kazan Federal University are eligible to appear for FMGE/NExT and pursue medical practice in India after clearing the required licensing examination.

Key Advantages of Studying MBBS at Kazan Federal University

Affordable MBBS Fees compared to Indian private medical colleges

English-medium MBBS program with additional Russian language support

Modern laboratories and university-affiliated hospitals

Strong focus on clinical training and research exposure

Multicultural campus with students from 100+ countries

The MBBS program duration is 6 years, including 5 years of academic education and 1 year of mandatory clinical internship, aligned with global medical education standards.

Eligibility & Admission Process for Indian Students

To apply for MBBS at Kazan Federal University, Indian students must:

Pass 10+2 with Physics, Chemistry, and Biology

Secure minimum 50% in PCB (40% for reserved categories as per NMC norms)

Qualify NEET as per current regulations

Be at least 17 years old by 31st December of the admission year

DoctorBano assists students with the complete admission process, including document verification, issuance of the official admission letter, student visa support, travel arrangements, and on-arrival assistance in Russia.

Cost of MBBS & Living in Kazan

The average MBBS tuition fees at Kazan Federal University range between ₹3–4 lakhs per year, depending on the intake and exchange rate. Hostel accommodation is safe, modern, and affordable, costing approximately ₹40,000–₹60,000 per year. Monthly living expenses, including food and transportation, average ₹8,000–₹12,000, making Kazan one of the most student-friendly cities in Russia.



















Conclusion

Studying MBBS at Kazan Federal University offers Indian students an excellent opportunity to receive globally recognized medical education at an affordable cost. With English-medium instruction, modern clinical training, NMC approval, and international exposure, the university provides a strong foundation for a successful medical career.



