Vassco Interiors Announces Its Presence as a Luxury Interior Design Studio in Bangalore

BENGALURU, KA, INDIA, 2026-01-14 — /EPR Network/ — Vassco Interiors, a firm specializing in interior design, has established its studio in Whitefield, Bangalore. The studio is located at Floor 3, Tower B, Brigade Tech Park.

The studio focuses on residential and commercial interior design. The team approaches each project with an emphasis on spatial planning, material selection, and tailored design solutions. The process is built on direct communication with the client to translate their requirements into a structured plan.

The new location in Whitefield provides a central space for client consultations and project development. The studio handles a range of work, from initial concept to final execution.

“We work on the details that define a space,” said a spokesperson for Vassco Interiors. “Our method is based on understanding how a client uses their space, then building the design from that point. The Bangalore design scene is evolving, and we provide a focused service for that market.”

Vassco Interiors is now operational and scheduling consultations for new projects.

Contact:

Vassco Interiors

Floor 3, Tower B, Brigade Tech Park

Whitefield, Bengaluru, KA 560066

Phone: +91-98457 97371

Website: https://vasscointeriors.in/