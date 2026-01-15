KodeDice Introduces Scalable White Label Software Solutions for Agencies

San Francisco, CA, 2026-01-15 — /EPR Network/ — To help both established and budding operators find a foothold in the industry, KodeDice, a leading iGaming software and services provider, is announcing the launch of its pre-built customizable and effective white label solutions.

KodeDice distills its experience in creating state-of-the-art white label solutions that keep your iGaming business ahead of the curve using sophisticated technologies. The all-inclusive white label platforms that KodeDice deploys ensures offering optimized balance between enterprise-grade growth parameters and player experience.

White label sportsbook and casino solutions, in today’s competitive landscape of iGaming, serves the full hosting advantages, ensuring regulatory-compliance platform deployments with faster market entry without compromising operational efficiency. Further, the high level of customization integrations and development opportunities display KodeDice’s commitment to empowering business growth.

The package has several features that will help businesses attract and retain customers as well as increase CLV (Customer Lifetime Value) and build brand loyalty. These include:

Omnichannel support: Seamless and consistent player experience across all devices—phones, laptops, tablets, kiosks, etc. Localization: Extensive casino game and sports wagering catalogs coupled with in-depth knowledge of local market trends and region-specific language and currency options. Payment gateway: Fast and secure payment system equipped with multiple currencies, globalized payment methods, and localized payment services to facilitate smooth transactions, as well as decentralized cryptocurrency and token-based casino solutions. Real-time odds and streaming: Livestreaming feature and constantly updated and accurate odds to enable faster decisions for live wagering and microbetting on the white label sportsbook platform.

KodeDice’s white label solutions provide budding enterprises a swift and smooth market entry with tailored branding and unequivocal region-wise regulatory compliance. Operators looking to shift to an arrangement that allows them to focus on marketing and customer acquisition while letting the software provider handle the backend will also be greatly benefited by this all-inclusive package.

Here are other key features businesses can avail:

Technical assistance: Take advantage of comprehensive assistance during and post launch of your white label product, thereby continuously optimizing performance and eliminating interruptions. Routine scalability checks further ensure the platform is adjusted to a growing user base. Region-specific regulatory compliance: White label platforms are equipped with all necessary legal licenses and are fully compliant with region-wise regulations. This includes data protection protocols, responsible gaming measures, operational requirements, security protocols and more. Data analytics and reporting: AI/ML driven player account and relationship management that lets operator identify the user preferences and patterns based on various filters, offers detailed and personalized use of data, such as in geo-local campaign execution, productivity evaluation, and beyond. Customizable catalog: With over 2000 casino games and 5000 sports wagering markets to choose from, platforms can easily manage the content library to match player preferences and top-performing choices. Personalization and gamification: KodeDice offers robust marketing tools and bonus engine can help analyze and segment users for targeted campaigns and personalized bonuses. Gamified elements such as tournaments and leaderboards, now powered with automated launch, will help increase engagement and brand loyalty. Affiliate management: To keep track of and manage the platform’s relationship with affiliates and agents, operators can utilize a system that allows them to measure each affiliate’s performance and handle commissions.

These comprehensive white label solutions are designed to alleviate the difficulties operators experience in finding a comprehensive and effective white label solution. KodeDice is harnessing its expertise to propel businesses toward sustainable growth and profitability with the use of a solid technical arsenal. To gain a clearer idea of the possibilities these solutions provide for your business, please visit Us.