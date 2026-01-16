NexaSoft Infinity Expands Cyber Security Offerings with Managed SOC Services in Pune

Pune, Maharashtra, 2026-01-16 — /EPR Network/ — NexaSoft Infinity, a growing cyber security and IT services provider, has announced the expansion of its cyber security portfolio with the launch of Managed SOC Services and SOC as a Service for businesses in Pune and surrounding regions.

As cyber threats continue to increase in frequency and complexity, small and medium-sized businesses are finding it difficult to maintain in-house security operations. NexaSoft Infinity’s Managed Security Operations Center (SOC) services are designed to help organizations monitor, detect, and respond to threats in real time—without the cost and operational burden of building an internal SOC.

The newly expanded services include 24/7 security monitoring, threat detection and analysis, incident response, log management, and compliance support. By offering SOC as a Service, NexaSoft Infinity enables businesses to access enterprise-grade security expertise while maintaining flexibility and predictable costs.

“Many businesses know cyber security is critical, but they struggle with talent shortages and rising infrastructure costs,” said a spokesperson from NexaSoft Infinity. “Our Managed SOC Services are built to give organizations continuous protection and faster response times, while allowing their internal teams to focus on core business operations.”

With Pune emerging as a major hub for IT, manufacturing, SaaS, and startups, the demand for reliable local cyber security partners has grown significantly. NexaSoft Infinity aims to address this need by providing region-focused security solutions that align with industry requirements and regulatory standards.

The company works with startups, MSMEs, and enterprises across sectors, delivering cyber security services tailored to business size, risk profile, and operational needs.

About NexaSoft Infinity

NexaSoft Infinity is an India-based IT and cyber security services company offering solutions such as Cyber Security Services, Managed SOC Services, SOC as a Service, and IT infrastructure support. The company focuses on helping businesses strengthen their security posture through practical, scalable, and cost-effective solutions.

For more information, visit: www.nexasoftinfinity.in