IT IDOL Technologies Develops Purpose-Built Android Platform for PayPoint’s Retail Parcel Services

Delaware, USA, 2026-01-29 — /EPR Network/ — IT IDOL Technologies, a global software development company, today announced the successful delivery of PP.Parcels. OTCApp, a native Android application designed to modernise and scale over-the-counter (OTC) parcel services for PayPoint.

As parcel services continue to evolve into a critical revenue and footfall driver for retail outlets, PayPoint identified the need for a dedicated, hardware-integrated platform capable of handling the growing operational complexity of OTC parcel acceptance. IT IDOL Technologies served as the trusted software partner responsible for application architecture, user experience, hardware integration, and enterprise readiness.

Building PayPoint’s Integrated OTC Parcel Platform

IT IDOL Technologies delivered a complete, retail-ready Android solution that includes:

Purpose-Built Android Architecture

A native Android application built using Kotlin and MVVM architecture, enabling clean separation of UI, business logic, and data handling for long-term maintainability and scalability.

Deep Hardware Integration

Direct integration with USB-connected weighing scales, including Avery scales, for real-time weight capture, eliminating manual input and reducing acceptance errors at the counter.

Reliable Label Printing & QR Code Generation

Seamless Bluetooth and thermal printing via Zebra ZSDK and Sunmi printer libraries, with QR codes generated using ZXing to ensure accurate labelling and tracking.

Royal Mail, Aligned Booking Workflows

End-to-end parcel booking flows designed to meet Royal Mail service requirements, ensuring compliant service selection, validated booking requests, and consistent label generation.

Retail-Optimised Dual-Orientation UI

A user-centric interface supporting both portrait and landscape modes, with landscape layouts optimised for high-throughput retail counter environments.

Enterprise-Grade Operations & Observability

Centralised logging, crash reporting, CI/CD pipelines, OTA updates, and multi-environment support (QA, pre-production, and production) to ensure stability across PayPoint’s retail network.

Enabling Reliable OTC Parcel Services at Scale

The PP.Parcels.OTCApp enhances PayPoint’s retail services by consolidating parcel booking, hardware coordination, and stamp sales into a single, reliable workflow. The platform reduces operational friction, minimises manual errors, and improves compliance with carrier processes, enabling retailers to process parcels faster and more consistently, even during peak hours.

Designed for real-world retail conditions, the solution scales across diverse hardware setups and store formats, providing PayPoint with a future-ready foundation for expanding parcel and postal services.

A Strategic Upgrade for PayPoint

“PayPoint required more than an incremental system upgrade; they needed a platform designed specifically for the realities of OTC parcel operations,” said Deval Rathod, Founder and CEO of IT IDOL Technologies. “By treating hardware, workflows, and usability as first-class concerns, we delivered a solution that transforms OTC parcel services into a scalable, dependable capability.”

About IT IDOL Technologies

IT IDOL Technologies is a CMMI Level 5 certified custom software development company specialising in enterprise platforms, retail systems, and hardware-integrated applications. With delivery teams across India, the U.S., the U.K., and APAC, IT IDOL Technologies helps global organisations build scalable, future-ready digital solutions.