Experience Efficient and Safe Heating with the Crownline HT-269 Infrared Heater

Dubai, UAE, 2026-02-02 — /EPR Network/ — The Crownline HT-269 Infrared Heater delivers practical, reliable, and energy-efficient warmth for homes and offices. Designed to provide direct heat to people and objects, infrared technology ensures instant comfort without waiting for the air to warm up, making it a more efficient alternative to traditional heaters.

The heater comes with three adjustable power settings, allowing users to choose the ideal heat output based on room size or personal preference. Its 24-hour programmable timer enables customised heating schedules, reducing energy waste while maintaining consistent comfort throughout the day. A remote control adds convenience, allowing temperature and power adjustments without leaving the room.

Safety and practicality are central to the HT-269’s design. The unit features overheat protection and a tip-over switch, providing peace of mind for families with children or pets. Its adjustable tilt and wall-mount option make it versatile for different room setups, while the compact, sleek design ensures it blends seamlessly into any space without occupying floor area.

The HT-269 is ideal for bedrooms, living rooms, home offices, or any space that requires focused warmth. It delivers comfort quietly and efficiently, helping users create cosy indoor environments while managing energy consumption responsibly.

“The HT-269 Infrared Heater demonstrates Crownline’s commitment to practical and dependable home solutions,” said the PR team at Crownline. “It’s designed to provide comfort, energy efficiency, and safety, ensuring every indoor space remains warm and inviting.”

The Crownline HT-269 Infrared Room Heater is available through Crownline’s retail and online channels across the UAE.

For more information, visit https://www.crownline.ae/.

About the Company:

Crownline focuses on buyers’ delight by selling a wide range of quality products, i.e., electric kettles, ice makers, infrared cookers, food processors, sandwich makers, and many more. These products are value-for-money and strive to satisfy customers’ expectations through solid after-sales service backup support.

Company Name: Crownline

Address: 17th Building, Marakech St 17th – Umm Ramool- Dubai, UAE – PO Box 284

Phone: +971 4 34 17 152, +971553005992

Email: info@crownline.ae