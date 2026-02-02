TrustVare Launches Optimised OST to PST Converter for Faster and More Accurate Migration

London, UK, 2026-02-02 — /EPR Network/ — TrustVare, a well-known name in email migration and data management solutions, has announced the release of its Optimized OST to PST Converter. This tool is supposed to make the process of converting OST files to PST files faster and more accurate. This advanced tool makes it easy for people to convert OST files that can’t be opened into PST files so that they can be easily accessed in Microsoft Outlook.

The TrustVare OST to PST Converter is made to quickly and easily convert OST mailbox data to PST file format without losing any data or changing the folder structure. When Exchange server problems, profile corruption, or account deletion make OST files inaccessible, many users have trouble. To get around these problems, TrustVare has improved its conversion engine to make sure that converting OST files to PST files is safe, fast, and dependable.

With this improved solution, users can easily convert inaccessible OST files into PST, which makes it easy to access and restore mailbox data in Outlook. The software keeps all of your email, including emails, contacts, calendars, attachments, and other mailbox items, safe during the conversion process.

A representative from TrustVare said, “Our goal is to make complicated OST to PST conversion tasks easier and help users get their important Outlook data back.” “This optimized version makes sure that processing is faster and migration is accurate, even for OST files that can’t be accessed.”

Key Features

Convert data from an OST mailbox to a PST file format without mistakes

Easily change OST files that can’t be opened into PST files.

Keeps the original folder structure, email settings, and attachments

Can convert a lot of OST files to PST files at once

Look at mailbox items before converting them.

There is no need for an Exchange Server or Outlook profile.

Works with all major versions of Windows

The TrustVare OST to PST Converter has a clean and easy-to-use interface that works for both technical and non-technical users. Even people who have never done it before can easily convert OST to PST. There is also a free trial version that lets people try out the software before they buy it.

About TrustVare

TrustVare is a trustworthy software company that offers advanced tools for moving emails, recovering lost data, and converting files. The company is dedicated to providing users with safe, useful, and simple-to-use tools that make it easy to access and manage their data on a variety of platforms.

Media Contact:

TrustVare Software

Email: support@trustvare.com

Website: https://www.trustvare.com/ost/pst/