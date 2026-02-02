LetsMeds Expands Access to Affordable Generic and Branded Abiraterone Tablets in the Philippines

Manila, Philippines, 2026-02-02 — /EPR Network/ — LetsMeds, a trusted international online pharmacy platform, has announced the availability of generic and branded Abiraterone 250 mg tablets at competitive wholesale prices for patients across the Philippines. The initiative aims to improve access to essential prostate cancer medications while maintaining quality, affordability, and reliable delivery.

Abiraterone acetate is a widely prescribed treatment used in the management of advanced prostate cancer. Recognizing the growing demand for cost-effective cancer therapies, LetsMeds offers both Indian generic Abiraterone and branded alternatives, enabling patients and caregivers to choose treatment options that fit their medical needs and budget.

LetsMeds ensures secure online ordering, discreet packaging, and dependable doorstep delivery across major Philippine cities, including Manila, Baguio City, Bacolod City, Iloilo City, Zamboanga, Taguig, Antipolo, and surrounding areas. The company works with a global supply network to maintain consistent availability and smooth logistics.

In addition to serving patients in the Philippines, LetsMeds also provides worldwide shipping to countries such as the United States, United Kingdom, UAE, China, Thailand, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Germany, France, Nigeria, Lebanon, and many more.

“Our goal is to make life-saving cancer medicines more accessible without compromising quality or trust,” said a spokesperson for LetsMeds. “By offering affordable Abiraterone options with global delivery, we aim to support patients wherever they are.”

Patients, caregivers, and healthcare professionals seeking information on Abiraterone acetate pricing in the Philippines or international ordering options can contact LetsMeds directly for assistance.