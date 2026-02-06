JyotirGamaya Launches Dedicated Vedic Sevas for Marriage Delay & Conflict Resolution

Aurangabad, India, 2026-02-06 — /EPR Network/ — JyotirGamaya, a trusted platform offering authentic Vedic puja services and astrology guidance, has announced the launch of its dedicated Vedic Sevas for Marriage Delay and Marriage Conflict Resolution. These sevas are designed to help individuals and families facing long-standing marriage delays, repeated alliance failures, and ongoing marital conflicts through traditional Vedic remedies.

Marriage delay and relationship issues have become increasingly common concerns across India. Many individuals experience situations where marriage proposals do not materialise despite continuous efforts, while others face frequent misunderstandings and instability after marriage. JyotirGamaya’s newly focused marriage-related sevas aim to address these challenges at their root level, based on the principles of Vedic astrology and Shastra-based rituals.

According to Vedic astrology, marriage-related obstacles often arise due to planetary doshas such as Mangalik Dosha, Shani influence, Rahu–Ketu affliction, weak Venus or Guru, or unresolved karmic and ancestral influences. JyotirGamaya’s marriage sevas are curated to help reduce these influences and bring balance, clarity, and harmony into one’s married life.

The platform offers a range of traditional remedies including Swayamvara Parvati Homa, Uma Maheshwara Homa, Mangalik Dosha Puja, Navagraha Shanti Homa, Rahu Ketu Shanti Homa, and Sarpa Dosha (Nag Dosh) Nivaran Puja. Each seva is performed strictly as per Vedic vidhi by experienced Pandits, with proper sankalpa that includes the devotee’s name, gotra, and janma nakshatra.

A key feature of JyotirGamaya’s approach is personalisation. Rather than offering general remedies, the platform focuses on understanding the nature of the marriage issue and recommending the most suitable seva. This ensures that remedies are meaningful, effective, and aligned with traditional Jyotisha guidance.

JyotirGamaya also provides the convenience of online participation, allowing devotees from across India and abroad to benefit from these Vedic remedies without the need to travel. The sevas are conducted in a transparent and dharmic manner, with clear communication and spiritual integrity at every step.

Speaking about the launch, a spokesperson from JyotirGamaya stated that marriage issues are deeply emotional and should be handled with care, sincerity, and correct guidance. “Our intention is not to offer quick fixes, but to provide authentic Vedic solutions that address the root cause of marriage delay and conflicts. When remedies are performed correctly, with faith and proper sankalpa, positive changes naturally begin to unfold,” the spokesperson said.

The initiative reflects JyotirGamaya’s broader commitment to preserving and sharing ancient Vedic wisdom in a responsible and accessible manner. Along with marriage-related sevas, the platform also supports astrology consultations, temple-related services, and various Dharmic initiatives.

Individuals and families seeking traditional Vedic remedies for marriage delay or marital conflicts can learn more about these services at:

👉 https://jyotirgamaya.online/pujas/marriage_delay_conflict_sevas

With this launch, Jyotir Gamaya aims to support individuals on their marriage journey by combining ancient wisdom, authentic rituals, and compassionate guidance, helping them move forward with clarity, peace, and confidence.