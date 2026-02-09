CHETU BECOMES A HUBSPOT SOLUTIONS PARTNER

Sunrise, FL, 2026-02-09 — /EPR Network/ — Chetu, a global leader in AI and digital transformation solutions, has joined HubSpot’s Solutions Partner Program. HubSpot, a leading CRM platform, works hand-in-hand with partner experts to grow their businesses through inbound software, services, and support.

The Solutions Partner Program is an ecosystem of experts that offer marketing, sales, customer service, web design, CRM, and IT services. It’s a global community that believes putting customers first is the key to growth and enables its members to offer a wide breadth of more sophisticated solutions across the entire customer experience.

“As a HubSpot partner, we will deliver cutting-edge marketing automation and integration services that drive growth,” said Anshu Raj, Director of Operations at Chetu. “By becoming a member of HubSpot’s partner network, we can integrate custom solutions into HubSpot’s robust platform, paving the way for streamlining business operations and elevating customer engagement via better marketing outcomes.”

Over the past year, Chetu has grown its business by incorporating inbound strategies to attract, engage, and delight customers. Chetu’s team of expert developers delivers extensive support for HubSpot features, from seamless system integration to custom platform development and configuration. Chetu’s HubSpot expertise consists of:

HubSpot Platform Enablement : Technical configuration and implementation support to help organizations effectively use HubSpot’s marketing, sales, and service tools.

: Technical configuration and implementation support to help organizations effectively use HubSpot’s marketing, sales, and service tools. Custom HubSpot App & Integration Development : Development and integration of custom applications and extensions within HubSpot’s ecosystem, allowing businesses to create a personalized, and high-performance experience for teams and customers.

: Development and integration of custom applications and extensions within HubSpot’s ecosystem, allowing businesses to create a personalized, and high-performance experience for teams and customers. HubSpot API & CRM Integrations : Holistic integration of external infrastructures such as CRM, ERP, and third-party applications, leveraging HubSpot’s APIs to ensure a connected and efficient technology ecosystem.

: Holistic integration of external infrastructures such as CRM, ERP, and third-party applications, leveraging HubSpot’s APIs to ensure a connected and efficient technology ecosystem. Event Tracking & Data Synchronization: Integration of application events and user actions into HubSpot using Timeline and Webhooks APIs, enabling real-time data visibility and segmentation.

“With Chetu’s deep technical expertise, businesses can secure new growth opportunities via customized and data-connected solutions within the HubSpot platform,” added Marvin Hernandez, Partner Relationship Executive at Chetu.

For more information, please visit www.chetu.com, or click here to start a conversation with our HubSpot team.

About Chetu:

Founded in 2000, Chetu is a global leader in AI and digital transformation solutions. Chetu’s specialized technology and industry experts serve startups, SMBs, and Inc. 5000 companies with an unparalleled software delivery model suited to clients’ needs. Chetu’s one-stop-shop model spans the entire software technology spectrum, with a strong focus on Artificial Intelligence. Chetu simplifies AI adoption with its proprietary Track2AI™ framework, guiding clients through eight strategic steps from assessment to deployment. Headquartered in Sunrise, Florida, with 11 locations across the U.S., Europe, and Asia, Chetu serves clients worldwide. For more information, visit Chetu-AI & Digital Transformation Solutions.