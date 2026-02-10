SDBK Steel Launches Advanced Hollow Linear Shaft Solutions for Global Industrial Markets

ShanDong, China, 2026-02-10 — /EPR Network/ — Shandong Baokun Metal Material Co., Ltd announces the expansion of its precision engineering product line with advanced Hollow Linear Shaft offerings tailored to meet the evolving demands of global industrial automation, robotics, CNC machinery, packaging systems, and high-performance mechanical equipment.

In today’s fast-paced manufacturing landscape, efficiency and performance are more critical than ever. Baokun’s Hollow Linear Shaft provides a breakthrough solution for industries seeking to optimize motion systems without compromising strength or precision. The hollow design significantly reduces system weight, lowers inertia, and improves dynamic operation — all while delivering the rigidity required for demanding applications.

Key Features Driving Industrial Performance

Baokun’s Hollow Linear Shaft is precision-ground from high-grade steel and finished with a high-hardness surface to ensure wear resistance and smooth motion. Its compatibility with linear bearings and bushings enhances system reliability and minimizes friction for consistent, accurate linear motion in heavy-duty environments.

Available in both standard and bespoke sizes, the hollow design allows engineers and OEM partners to integrate the shaft seamlessly into bespoke machinery. Customization options include varying diameters, lengths, surface treatments, and machining features tailored to individual project specifications and performance goals.

Strategic Advantages Over Traditional Solutions

Compared to traditional solid shafts, the Hollow Linear Shaft delivers performance advantages in a range of sectors. Its reduced mass enhances energy efficiency and responsiveness — a critical benefit in high-speed automated systems and robotic platforms. Precision tolerances support repeatable motion control, while robust surface treatments ensure longevity even under strenuous operating conditions.

“Industrial manufacturers continually seek solutions that balance lightweight construction with high accuracy and durability,” said a company spokesperson at Shandong Baokun Metal Material Co., Ltd. “Our Hollow Linear Shaft line delivers this balance. It’s ideal for applications where reduced inertia, precise movement, and reliable performance are key to operational success.”

Expanding Applications Across Industries

The versatility of the Hollow Linear Shaft makes it an ideal component in robotics, aerospace sub-systems, linear actuators, medical devices, and advanced manufacturing lines. As industries adopt more automated and precision-driven technologies, demand for lightweight, high-performance linear motion components continues to grow.

About Shandong Baokun Metal Material Co., Ltd

Established in one of China’s leading steel production hubs, Shandong Baokun Metal Material Co., Ltd is a trusted manufacturer of precision steel products engineered for industrial, hydraulic, and mechanical applications worldwide. With decades of expertise and a commitment to quality and innovation, Baokun supports OEM and B2B partners with tailored steel solutions and exceptional service.

More info about the company

Company Name: Shandong Baokun Metal Material Co. Ltd

Address: Room 1211, Commercial Office Building 2, Development Zone, Liaocheng, ShanDong, China 252800

Contact Phone: +86 15763576989

Contact Name: Ms. Sun

Email: info@sdbkmetal.com

Website: https://www.sdbksteel.com/