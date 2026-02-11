How Fashion Sourcing Is Shaking Up Global Sourcing Strategies

Milan, Italy, 2026-02-11 — /EPR Network/ — Global fashion sourcing has traditionally been slow, fragmented, and risk-prone. Brands relied on intermediaries, scattered supplier contacts, and trial-and-error approaches that often resulted in missed deadlines, quality issues, or inflated costs.

Enter Fashion Sourcing, founded by Laurent Gabay, which is redefining how brands approach sourcing and production worldwide.

  1. From Transactional to Strategic Sourcing

Historically, sourcing was largely transactional: brands picked factories based on price or location and hoped for the best. Fashion Sourcing shifts this paradigm by treating sourcing as a strategic, end-to-end process.

Key innovations include:

  • Data-driven supplier matching: Factories are selected not just for cost, but for specialization, capacity, and compliance.
  • End-to-end oversight: From product development to delivery, Fashion Sourcing manages quality, timelines, and logistics.
  • Integrated compliance: Ethical, labor, and sustainability standards are built into the sourcing process, not retrofitted after production.

Laurent Gabay explains:
“Global sourcing shouldn’t be a gamble. We make it predictable, transparent, and aligned with a brand’s vision.”

  1. Global Network with Local Expertise

Fashion Sourcing combines global reach with hands-on expertise:

  • Factories across Asia, including China, India, Bangladesh, and Southeast Asia
  • Verified for quality, ethics, and scalability
  • Local teams who understand regional challenges and regulations

This approach allows brands to access global manufacturing efficiently, without losing control or visibility.

  1. Transparency and Real-Time Decision Making

Traditional sourcing often suffers from information gaps—brands don’t know what’s happening until problems appear. Fashion Sourcing integrates:

  • Real-time production updates
  • Cost transparency at every stage
  • Quality monitoring and issue tracking

This gives brands confidence and control, allowing faster launches and reduced risk.

  1. Flexible Solutions for Every Brand

Fashion Sourcing caters to both emerging labels and established retailers:

  • Flexible minimum order quantities (MOQs)
  • Scalable production capacity
  • Guidance on materials, pricing, and product development

By tailoring sourcing strategies to brand size and goals, Fashion Sourcing levels the playing field for smaller brands while still meeting the demands of global enterprises.

  1. Shaping the Future of Sourcing

Fashion Sourcing is not just executing sourcing—it is transforming the strategy itself. By combining technology, verified networks, and founder-led expertise, it is helping brands:

  • Reduce costs and lead times
  • Maintain high quality and compliance
  • Scale production without losing control
  • Make informed, proactive decisions instead of reactive fixes

In short, Fashion Sourcing is turning global sourcing from a challenge into a competitive advantage.

Global sourcing is evolving, and Fashion Sourcing is leading the charge. With a strategic, transparent, and brand-focused approach, it empowers fashion companies to produce better, faster, and smarter, reshaping the way the industry thinks about sourcing.

About Fashion Sourcing:

Fashion Sourcing is global B2B wholesale sourcing platform for apparel, accessories, and textiles, built to serve modern fashion brands seeking speed, scale, and competitive pricing.

Founded by apparel industry expert Laurent Gabay, Fashion Sourcing is rooted in decades of real-world manufacturing and private-label experience across North America, Asia, and global retail markets. With deep sourcing relationships and licensing expertise developed over generations, the company was created to modernize how fashion businesses connect with manufacturers and textile mills worldwide.

Fashion Sourcing operates with manufacturing partners and regional offices across China, India, Bangladesh, Pakistan, Thailand, and Cambodia, giving the platform a powerful on-the-ground presence in the world’s most important production hubs. This global footprint enables faster development cycles, flexible production strategies, and factory-direct pricing for brands of all sizes.

www.fashion-sourcing.com

