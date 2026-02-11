Crun.ai Announces Unified Multi-Model AI API Platform Integrating 100+ Video, Image, Models for Developers and Content Creators

New York, USA, 2026-02-11 — /EPR Network/ — Crun.ai, a unified AI API platform designed for developers, content creators, and enterprises, today announced the official release of its multi-model AI integration service. The platform enables users to access over 100 leading video, image, and audio AI models through a single, developer-friendly API, significantly simplifying AI adoption and accelerating intelligent application development. As generative AI continues to reshape digital content production and software innovation, developers and businesses often face challenges integrating multiple AI providers, managing infrastructure complexity, and maintaining scalability. Crun.ai addresses these challenges by offering a centralized AI interface that streamlines integration, reduces maintenance costs, and enhances productivity for modern AI-powered applications.

Highlights of Crun.ai

The highlights of this version include:

AI Video API

Crun.ai provides developers with seamless access to advanced video generation models, including Google Veo 3.1, Sora 2, Grok Imagine, Vidu Q3, and Seedance. The AI Video API enables high-quality video content creation for marketing, entertainment, training, and automation use cases. Developers can easily generate dynamic videos, automate visual storytelling, and build next-generation video SaaS platforms without managing multiple model integrations.

AI Image API

The platform also offers powerful image generation capabilities powered by models such as Nano Banana Pro, Flux, Seedream, Z-image Turbo, Qwen Image, and GPT Image 1.5. With Crun.ai’s AI Image API, developers and creators can generate professional-grade visuals, marketing assets, product imagery, and creative design outputs through a single streamlined interface, dramatically improving creative workflow efficiency.

Built for Developers and Enterprise AI Innovation

Crun.ai is engineered to support rapid development of AI SaaS products, intelligent agents, and enterprise automation workflows. By consolidating multiple generative AI models into one standardized API, the platform eliminates the need for complex configurations and multi-vendor management. Developers benefit from faster implementation, reduced operational overhead, and flexible scalability across diverse use cases including content generation, media automation, and intelligent application development.

The platform is specifically optimized for developer experience, offering simplified API integration, reliable performance, and scalable infrastructure that supports both startups and enterprise-level deployments.

About Crun.ai

Crun.ai API is a unified AI API platform that allows developers and businesses to access multiple AI models through a single interface. It simplifies AI integration for content generation, automation, and intelligent applications, reducing development cost and complexity. The platform is ideal for SaaS products, AI agents, and enterprise workflows seeking scalable and efficient AI deployment.

Contact Us

Website: https://crun.ai

Email: contact@crun.ai

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@CrunAI-Community

