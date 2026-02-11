Crun.ai Announces Unified Multi-Model AI API Platform Integrating 100+ Video, Image, Models for Developers and Content Creators

New York

Crun.ai, a unified AI API platform designed for developers, content creators, and enterprises, today announced the official release of its multi-model AI integration service. The platform enables users to access over 100 leading video, image, and audio AI models through a single, developer-friendly API, significantly simplifying AI adoption and accelerating intelligent application development.

As generative AI continues to reshape digital content production and software innovation, developers and businesses often face challenges integrating multiple AI providers, managing infrastructure complexity, and maintaining scalability. Crun.ai addresses these challenges by offering a centralized AI interface that streamlines integration, reduces maintenance costs, and enhances productivity for modern AI-powered applications.