A Proven Industry Veteran

Laurent Gabay brings real-world sourcing expertise to Fashion Sourcing, backed by years of hands-on experience living and working in China and leading large-scale private label production programs in Asia. Before founding Fashion Sourcing, Gabay managed major apparel production operations for one of Hong Kong’s largest fashion houses, working directly with global retail giants.

Under his leadership, the firm delivered large-volume, high-quality sourcing solutions for industry names such as Walmart, Zara, Target, Victoria’s Secret, and Liverpool — a level of execution that set new benchmarks in cost engineering, quality, supply-chain strategy, and delivery.

From Experience to Global Leadership

Gabay’s vision for Fashion Sourcing was born from watching brands struggle with fragmented, inefficient global production networks. He recognized that sourcing decisions — from fabric selection to factory choice — often determine a brand’s success or failure long before a garment hits the sales floor.

This insight shaped the company’s mission: to transform sourcing from a transactional task into a strategic, end-to-end process that delivers results for brands of all sizes. Today, Fashion Sourcing operates with a verified network of manufacturers across key global regions including China, India, Bangladesh, Vietnam, Thailand, Cambodia, and Pakistan.

“I remember arriving in China for the first time — it felt like another world. I was shocked to see how they were creating the latest products and technologies at such incredible speed. The level of innovation, the manufacturing power, the efficiency — it was on another scale.

What amazed me most was that when you looked around locally, you didn’t always see these innovations being used domestically. Much of it was being produced for export. That’s when I truly understood the power of Asia — the scale, the capability, and the strategic importance it held for global brands.”

This experience gave Gabay a deep appreciation for Asia’s manufacturing ecosystem — not only its capacity and speed, but its ability to adapt, innovate, and produce at a level few regions in the world could match.

It was this realization that later inspired him to build a sourcing model that connects global fashion brands directly with Asia’s manufacturing expertise — combining innovation, cost efficiency, and structured oversight into one strategic platform.

Worldwide Recognition Through Results

Under Gabay’s leadership, Fashion Sourcing has earned international recognition and trust by delivering results that matter:

Trusted by Thousands: The company works with more than 3,000 clients worldwide, ranging from emerging fashion brands to established retail programs.

Global Network: A multi-region manufacturing footprint provides flexibility, pricing advantage, and risk mitigation across markets.

End-to-End Execution: By managing everything from product development and material sourcing to compliance, production, and logistics, Fashion Sourcing gives brands one trusted partner for complex global supply chains.

Ethical and Competitive: Built-in quality control and ethical practices ensure reliability and transparency — critical factors for modern brands seeking both profitability and responsible manufacturing.

This combination of strategy, execution, and global reach is what sets Fashion Sourcing apart as a leader in the B2B fashion sourcing space and why Laurent Gabay is widely recognized as the visionary guiding its growth.

