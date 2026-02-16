2nd Edition of Preventive Medicine World Conference PRMWC 2026 in Bangkok, Thailand from October 16-18, 2026

2nd Edition of Preventive Medicine World Conference (PRMWC 2026): Pioneering the Future of Preventive Medicine

Dates: October 16-18, 2026

October 16-18, 2026 Location: Bangkok, Thailand

Theme: “Transforming Healthcare Through Prevention: From Clinic to Community.”

Bangkok, Thailand, Naples, FL, 2026-02-16 — /EPR Network/ — Preventive Medicine World Confernce (PRMWC) 2026 brings together global health practitioners, researchers, policymakers, and experts to discuss the vital role of preventive medicine. Addressing the growing challenges of communicable and non-communicable diseases, this conference aims to provide early healthcare solutions from childhood through geriatric care. The aim is to shift the focus to disease prevention, increase global well-being, and reduce disease burden on individuals and communities.

Over three days, PRMWC 2026 will offer a stimulating blend of professional-led discussions, collaborative workshops, and networking opportunities. It will provide a unique platform for participating in new strategies and designing the destiny of preventive healthcare globally.

Key Conference highlights:

Diverse Educational Tracks

Attending scientific meetings on a wide range of topics, e.g.

Public Health and Preventive Medicine

Occupational Medicine and Family Medicine

Preventive medicine in Cardiology, Oncology, and Dentistry.

Mental health and wellbeing strategies

Public Health Policy

Global networking and collaboration

You interact with health professionals, researchers, policymakers, and thought leaders worldwide. You share insights, build partnerships, and explore collaborative projects that can transform preventive medicine.

Research presentations and Workshops

Present your current research, share new findings, and participate in sessions exploring cutting-edge advances in preventive health care. This is a valuable opportunity to gain input from leading industry professionals.

Global health solutions

The conference will focus on how preventive strategies can meet global health challenges, from preventing chronic diseases to overcoming health problems. If sustainable and scalable answers are found, emphasis will be placed on global application.

Why attend PRMWC 2026?

Learn from industry leaders: Gain first-hand knowledge from thought leaders and innovators in preventive health care.

Gain first-hand knowledge from thought leaders and innovators in preventive health care. Earn CPD credits: Enhance your professional development by earning Continuing Professional Development (CPD) credits.

Enhance your professional development by earning Continuing Professional Development (CPD) credits. Showcase your work: Showcase your research, insights, and solutions to a global audience and gain valuable recognition and feedback.

Showcase your research, insights, and solutions to a global audience and gain valuable recognition and feedback. Explore Bangkok: While at the convention, discover the world-famous landmarks and vibrant culture of Bangkok, one of the most iconic towns in the world.

While at the convention, discover the world-famous landmarks and vibrant culture of Bangkok, one of the most iconic towns in the world. Be part of the global transformation: Support the communication of how vaccines can shape the future of healthcare and highlight innovative guidelines and destiny-equipped solutions.

Who should attend?

PRMWC 2026 is ideal for individuals interested in advancing preventive medicine, including:

Health Providers: Physicians, specialists, and nurses focused on preventive care in areas as diverse as cardiology, cancer, family medicine, and public health

Researchers and educators: Scientists and educators working on well-being improvement in the latest preventive health care.

Public health policymakers and advocates: Individuals developing global health policy and promoting initiatives to improve population health.

Students & Emerging Professionals: Those who want to expand their knowledge of preventive health and interact with experts in the field.

Join Us in Bangkok – Shape the Future of Preventive Medicine

Don’t miss the chance to participate in this transformative event. We can create a future where preventive healthcare is the standard, diseases are prevented, and global well-being is prioritized. We look forward to welcoming you to Bangkok—a city known for its culture, history, and innovation—for PRMWC 2026. Be part of a groundbreaking event that will shape the future of healthcare, create lasting partnerships, and inspire a healthier, more proactive world.