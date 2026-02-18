Thai Medicure Becomes Official Bangladeshi Agent of Thailand’s Chularat 3 Hospital

Dhaka, Bangladesh, 2026-02-18 — /EPR Network/ — Thai Medicure, a renowned medical tourism company in Bangladesh, has partnered with Chularat 3 Hospital as their official medical referral partner to help Bangladeshi patients seeking advanced treatments in Thailand.

This alliance solidifies and strengthens cross-border access to healthcare, setting a benchmark for transparent, efficient, and patient-focused medical referral services between Bangladesh and Thailand.

Thailand is internationally recognised for its advanced medical infrastructure, highly trained specialists, and cost-effective treatment options that meet global standards.

Chularat 3 Hospital is a leading international healthcare facility in Thailand, founded in 1991, as part of the prestigious Chularat Hospitals Group. Recognised for its modern medical technology and a dedicated team of experienced consultant physicians, this hospital prioritises a patient-centred approach to every treatment.

The facility provides a comprehensive range of services, including specialised care in cardiology, orthopaedics, neurology, and general surgery, as well as advanced diagnostics.

“As an authorised referral agent for Chularat 3 Hospital, we can now connect Bangladeshi patients with timely access to experienced specialists across multiple medical disciplines. We are confident patients will benefit from this renowned hospital’s advanced facilities and patient-focused care,” said Nazneen Akter Sristy, Senior Executive at Thai Medicure.

This partnership ensures that patients from Bangladesh can access high-quality medical treatment in Thailand without facing unnecessary delays. It underscores Thai Medicure’s primary mission: connecting individuals with world-class healthcare institutions while providing essential local support and guidance throughout the journey.

“The collaboration with Chularat 3 Hospital reinforces our commitment to delivering trusted medical referral solutions for Bangladeshi patients. This partnership opens new avenues for reliable and well-managed medical care,” said Fuad Hasan, CEO of Thai Medicure.

Operating as the official Chularat 3 Hospital office in Bangladesh, Thai Medicure handles the full spectrum of medical travel coordination for local patients. The organization manages the entire process, from navigating visa requirements and specialist scheduling to hospital admissions and emergency air ambulance logistics.

Patients also benefit from remote teleconsultations and complete transport assistance between the airport and medical facilities, ensuring a smooth transition into their care plan. This hands-on approach eliminates the logistical hurdles typically associated with international healthcare, enabling a focused, efficient medical journey.

Visit www.thaimedicure.com to learn more about Thai Medicure’s services.

Contact Information:

Fuad Hasan

Thai Medicure

Phone: +8801332538534

Email: thaimedicure@gmail.com