Global Outdoor Furniture Market Trends, Size & Segment Forecasts (2025–2033)

The global outdoor furniture market was valued at USD 50.89 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 86.65 billion by 2033, expanding at a CAGR of 6.3% from 2025 to 2033. Market growth is primarily driven by the rising preference among homeowners to replicate indoor comfort and aesthetics in outdoor living spaces.

Enhancing outdoor areas has become a prominent trend among homeowners seeking to upgrade overall living environments. Investments in gardens, balconies, patios, and porches are increasing, as well-designed outdoor spaces offer both functional and aesthetic value. These improvements allow property owners to create more comfortable, visually appealing environments, thereby supporting market expansion.

The growing popularity of fire tables reflects a broader trend of extending indoor living experiences outdoors. Homeowners are increasingly incorporating outdoor televisions, dining areas, and fully equipped kitchens into exterior layouts. Additionally, shrinking residential lot sizes in many regions have encouraged builders to deliver pre-finished outdoor living areas, enabling homeowners to maximize usable square footage. This shift is expected to further accelerate demand for outdoor furniture over the forecast period.

Key Market Trends & Insights

North America accounted for the largest share of 34.06% of the global outdoor furniture market in 2024.

The outdoor furniture market in the U.S. is anticipated to witness substantial growth during the forecast period.

By material, the wood segment dominated the market with a 65.70% share in 2024.

By application, the residential segment held the leading market share in 2024.

Market Size & Forecast

2024 Market Size: USD 50.89 Billion

2033 Projected Market Size: USD 86.65 Billion

CAGR (2025–2033): 6.3%

Largest Market (2024): North America

Fastest-Growing Region: Asia Pacific

Competitive Landscape

The outdoor furniture industry continues to evolve, with manufacturers frequently introducing new strategies to maintain a competitive edge. Companies are increasingly investing in digital advertising and social media campaigns to enhance brand visibility and consumer awareness.

In 2025, POLYWOOD partnered with Reese Witherspoon’s lifestyle brand Draper James to launch the Savannah Collection. The collection blends Southern-inspired design with durable, weather-resistant furniture made from recycled plastics.

In September 2024, Italian brand Fast unveiled a new line of aluminum outdoor furniture focused on sustainability and durability. The launch includes the Naca, Roè, and Samba collections—featuring curved-leg tables, dining armchairs, sofas, coffee tables, and aluminum-framed storage solutions designed to complement natural surroundings.

Key Companies in the Global Outdoor Furniture Market

Inter IKEA Systems B.V.

Ashley Furniture Industries, Inc.

Brown Jordan Inc.

Keter

Agio International Company, LTD.

Lloyd Flanders, Inc.

Barbeques Galore

Groupe Clarins

Century Furniture LLC.

Aura Global Furniture

Kimball International Inc.

Conclusion

The outdoor furniture market is set for steady growth through 2033, driven by lifestyle shifts, rising residential investments, and the growing desire to extend indoor comfort into outdoor environments. Innovations in sustainable materials, multifunctional designs, and aesthetically refined collections are expected to shape the competitive landscape. With strong demand from residential applications and expanding opportunities across emerging regions, the market presents significant growth potential for manufacturers and investors alike.