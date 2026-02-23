Animal Feed Market Understanding of Global Animal Feeding Needs

The global animal feed market was valued at USD 656.11 billion in 2025 and is anticipated to reach USD 921.33 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 4.3% from 2026 to 2033. Market expansion is primarily driven by the increasing commercialization of livestock production, supported by rising global demand for animal-derived protein sources such as milk, meat, and eggs.

Growing health awareness among consumers is accelerating demand for poultry, cattle, swine, and aquaculture products, which in turn is boosting feed consumption. The animal feed industry encompasses a wide range of feed types, including compound feeds, concentrates, and premixes, formulated to meet the specific nutritional requirements of different animal species and growth stages. Manufacturers rely on diverse raw materials such as grains, oilseeds, protein meals, vitamins, and minerals to deliver balanced nutrition and enhance animal productivity.

The dairy sector is expected to witness strong growth during the forecast period, supported by rising consumption of dairy products due to their nutritional value and broad application base. Increasing demand for milk, butter, cheese, yogurt, and cream has driven the expansion of cattle farming across multiple regions, positioning dairy cattle as a key contributor to animal feed demand.

Key Market Trends & Insights

Asia Pacific dominated the animal feed market with the largest revenue share of 38.1% in 2025.

The swine segment is expected to register the fastest CAGR of 6.0% from 2026 to 2033.

By application, the feed enzymes segment is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 5.3% over the forecast period in terms of revenue.

Market Size & Forecast

2025 Market Size: USD 656.11 Billion

2033 Projected Market Size: USD 921.33 Billion

CAGR (2026–2033): 4.3%

Largest Market (2025): Asia Pacific

Competitive Landscape

The global animal feed market is fragmented, with the presence of both international and domestic players operating across regions. Leading companies focus on expanding product availability, strengthening distribution networks, and serving a broader customer base through geographic expansion and strategic collaborations.

Prominent participants in the market include BASF SE, Cargill Inc., and Archer Daniels Midland Company.

In September 2025, Archer Daniels Midland Company announced a strategic collaboration with Alltech, Inc. to establish a joint venture in the North American animal feed market. Under the agreement, Alltech contributed its U.S.-based Hubbard Feeds and Canada-based Masterfeeds operations, comprising 17 feed mills in the U.S. and 15 in Canada, while ADM contributed 11 feed mills in the United States. The joint venture is majority-owned by Alltech and governed by a board with equal representation from both parent companies.

Key Companies in the Global Animal Feed Market

Archer Daniels Midland Company

BASF SE

Land O Lakes Purina

Nutreco N.V. (Trouw Nutrition)

Cargill Inc.

Kemin Industries, Inc.

ANOVA Group

Chr. Hansen Holding

Alltech, Inc.

Conclusion

The animal feed market is poised for steady growth through 2033, driven by rising livestock commercialization, increasing demand for animal-based proteins, and expanding dairy and swine production. Continued innovation in feed formulations, growing adoption of feed enzymes, and strategic collaborations among key players will further strengthen market dynamics. With Asia Pacific leading in consumption and emerging economies accelerating livestock production, the industry is expected to maintain sustained global demand over the forecast period.