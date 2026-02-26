SeaCube Strengthens Its Position in the Cold Chain to Deliver Solutions and Customer Value

Montvale, NJ, 2026-02-26 — /EPR Network/ — SeaCube Container Leasing, a premier global provider of intermodal equipment, is strengthening its foundation for long-term growth as an end-to-end provider of refrigerated equipment solutions. Through disciplined investment, strategic acquisitions, and targeted leadership additions, SeaCube is enhancing its ability to deliver reliable, scalable, and sustainable refrigerated equipment solutions and customer value.

In 2025, SeaCube was the largest global investor in refrigerated intermodal equipment, underscoring its commitment to the cold chain even amid continued industry volatility. While dry container markets faced oversupply and uncertainty, refrigerated equipment demand remained resilient, supported by consistent demand for food, pharmaceuticals, and other essential goods.

“Volatility is now a constant,” said Bob Sappio, Chief Executive Officer of SeaCube. “Amid shifting trade policy and rising geopolitical risk, the refrigerated cargo market continues to prove durable.”

Strategic Leadership Investments

As part of its growth strategy, SeaCube has strengthened its leadership team with key senior appointments to support its continued transformation.

– Jakob Karstoft, Chief Commercial Officer, leads global commercial strategy with an emphasis on customer-focused solutions and sustainable growth. Based in Europe, he brings broad experience from over 15 years at Maersk Line.

– Ben Thomas, Chief Financial Officer, succeeds long-time SeaCube CFO Dave Doorley, who was instrumental in driving the company’s sustained growth and will retire in June 2026. Mr. Thomas’s appointment reflects a well-deserved promotion following his significant contributions as SeaCube’s Vice President and Treasurer since 2019.

– James Armstrong, Senior Vice President, Emerging Business, oversees SeaCube Cold Solutions Inc. and Martin Container LLC, leading the combined platform’s strategic growth and operational direction. He is responsible for shaping go-to-market strategy and developing portable cold storage solutions for customers across the U.S. Armstrong’s focus is on building nationally scalable service capabilities while maintaining the relationship-driven, local approach that defines SeaCube’s customer experience.

– Matthew Salmi, Vice President of Marketing and Commercial Strategy, guides SeaCube’s brand, marketing, and communications as the company advances its solutions-focused approach, connecting customers with innovative cold chain offerings.

SeaCube Cold Solutions: Portable Cold Storage Nationwide

SeaCube Cold Solutions (SCS) is a leading U.S. provider of portable cold storage, supporting businesses handling temperature-sensitive products with flexible rental and purchase options, backed by a national fleet and depot network. SCS helps food producers, grocers, distributors, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, and logistics providers manage seasonal peaks, reduce waste, and maintain product quality.

A key milestone in SeaCube’s growth is the acquisition of Martin Container, a nearly 50-year-old, family-owned portable cold storage company serving the West Coast. Integrating Martin’s operations near the Ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach into SeaCube’s network provides faster delivery, expanded service capacity, and enhanced reliability while maintaining trusted local service.

SeaCube has also partnered with The Wonderful Company to establish the Shafter facility as its primary Central Valley depot, supporting storage and maintenance needs across California, Arizona, and Nevada.