Fashion Sourcing — Your Trusted Apparel Manufacturer

Chicago, USA, 2026-02-26 — /EPR Network/ — Fashion Sourcing is a full-service apparel manufacturer and sourcing partner, helping brands worldwide turn design concepts into finished clothing lines with reliability, quality, and global reach.

🌍 Global Apparel Manufacturing Expertise

Fashion Sourcing connects brands with a vetted international network of factories, strategically located in key production hubs depending on the product type:

China – high-quality fashion, tech-enabled manufacturing, and premium fabrics

India – cotton garments, artisanal embroidery, and sustainable textiles

Vietnam – knitwear, casual apparel, and mid-to-large scale production

Cambodia – cost-efficient apparel, ethical factories, and bulk production

Bangladesh – large-scale garment manufacturing for basics and fast fashion

Pakistan – denim, shirting, and textile-heavy garments

This network allows brands to match product type, quality, and cost objectives with the right country of production.

🧵 End-to-End Production Management

We manage the entire manufacturing process, ensuring smooth operations and consistent quality:

Fabric & Material Sourcing – sustainable and performance textiles, trims, labels, and packaging Product Development – tech pack review, pattern development, sampling, and fit approvals Manufacturing Oversight – factory selection based on product type and location, production scheduling, in-line quality control Quality Assurance – final inspections, compliance verification, and craftsmanship checks Logistics & Delivery – packaging, shipping, and on-time delivery coordination

By strategically selecting factories in different countries, we balance cost efficiency, quality, and lead times.

💼 Why Brands Choose Fashion Sourcing

Global Reach – sourcing from China, India, Vietnam, Cambodia, Bangladesh, and Pakistan

Full-Service Management – from concept to finished product

Transparent Pricing – no hidden costs

Scalable Production – suitable for startups or established brands

Sustainable & Ethical Options – eco-friendly fabrics and responsible sourcing

About Fashion Sourcing:

Fashion Sourcing is global B2B wholesale sourcing platform for apparel, accessories, and textiles, built to serve modern fashion brands seeking speed, scale, and competitive pricing.

Founded by apparel industry expert Laurent Gabay, Fashion Sourcing is rooted in decades of real-world manufacturing and private-label experience across North America, Asia, and global retail markets. With deep sourcing relationships and licensing expertise developed over generations, the company was created to modernize how fashion businesses connect with manufacturers and textile mills worldwide.

Fashion Sourcing operates with manufacturing partners and regional offices across China, India, Bangladesh, Pakistan, Thailand, and Cambodia, giving the platform a powerful on-the-ground presence in the world’s most important production hubs. This global footprint enables faster development cycles, flexible production strategies, and factory-direct pricing for brands of all sizes.

